Syria Reacts Sharply After Israeli Attack Near Presidential Palace
(MENAFN) Damascus reacted sharply on Friday to an earlier Israeli attack that hit an area in close proximity to the presidential palace. The Syrian presidency asserted that the nation would employ "through all available means" to protect the rights of its citizens.
In a strongly worded statement, the presidency declared that Syria "will not compromise on its sovereignty or its security," characterizing the strike as part of persistent hostile actions intended to destabilize the country and fracture its national unity.
The Syrian government cautioned that this act of aggression occurs against a backdrop of ongoing efforts to instigate internal conflict and divide Syrian society. It urged the international community and Arab nations to support Syria in confronting these "aggressive violations."
Syria emphasized its unwavering commitment to addressing such attacks, which it claims are designed to erode Syrian sovereignty, impede national endeavors to restore stability and peace, as well as jeopardize the security of its population.
The statement further indicated that relevant security bodies are currently undertaking necessary investigations and that authorities will continue to implement all resolute measures to counter any threats directed at the homeland and its people.
Additionally, the presidency reiterated its appeal for all parties to engage in dialogue and cooperation within the framework of national unity, and to resist any attempts to prolong the crisis or obstruct the nation's reconstruction and reform efforts.
Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint confirmation that Israel conducted an overnight strike near the presidential palace in Syria's capital, Damascus.
This strike followed an escalation of deadly clashes earlier in the week between local Druze fighters and forces loyal to the government in the area south of Damascus. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, these clashes have resulted in over 100 fatalities.
The Israeli statement described the strike as "a clear message to the Syrian regime," asserting that Israel "will not allow the move of forces south of Damascus and any danger to the Druze community."
