Military Parade To Celebrate The US Army's 250Th Anniversary On Donald Trump's Birthday In June

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Army confirmed on Friday that a military parade will take place in June, coinciding with both US President Donald Trump's birthday and the service's 250th birthday.

Trump has long expressed interest in holding a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon about coordinating one with the birthday celebration started less than two months ago.

Trump's birthday: US army's military parade in June details

The plan consists of nearly 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters to follow a route from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall. Until recently, the Army's birthday festival plans did not include a massive parade, which officials believe will cost tens of millions of dollars.

The Army 250th birthday happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14. In a statement Friday, Army spokesman Steve Warren said the Army's birthday celebration will comprise“a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a daylong festival on the National Mall.”

The pricey parade comes as Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency, run by Elon Musk, have slashed federal government departments, personnel and programs, with thousands of workers losing their jobs, including civilians in the Defense Department.

White House officials told Fox News Digital that a commemorative parade is planned, marking the start of a yearlong celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary.

According to AP, when asked about the parade on Thursday, the White House did not respond, and Army officials said no decision had been made. While officials said there has now been a formal decision to proceed with the parade, there is still no specific cost estimate.

Warren said that given the significance of the Army birthday, they are looking at options“to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community.”

Army planning documents, obtained this week by the AP and dated April 29 and 30, stated the parade will consist of soldiers from at least 11 corps and divisions nationwide. They said it would involve a Stryker battalion with two companies of Stryker vehicles, a tank battalion and two companies of tanks, an infantry battalion with Bradley vehicles, Paladin artillery vehicles, Howitzers and infantry vehicles.

Mayor Muriel Bowser on parade in June

City officials, including DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, acknowledged in April that the administration reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14. At the time, she said that tanks rolling through the city's streets“would not be good.”“If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads,” she said.

The Army birthday festival has been planned for more than a year and is slated to include displays of Army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances and a fitness competition on the National Mall.

The late afternoon parade would be followed by a parachute jump by the Golden Knights, a concert and the fireworks. The planning documents also suggest that civilian participants would include historical vehicles and aircraft and two bands, along with people from veterans groups, military colleges and reenactor organizations.

According to the plans, the parade would be classified as a national special security event, and that request has been submitted by the National Park Service and is under review.

The idea of parade in Trump's first term

During his first term, Trump proposed having a parade after seeing one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said that after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Elysees he wanted an even grander one on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The plan was eventually scrapped due to the exorbitant costs as one estimate put the price at $92 million and various logistical challenges. One major concern was the objection of city officials, who warned that including tanks and other heavy armored vehicles would damage the roads.

In a 2018 social media post, Trump announced the cancelation of the event, citing high costs and accusing local officials of price gouging.

(With inputs from AP)