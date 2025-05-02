Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flash Floods, & Gusty Winds: Kashmir Hit By Sudden Weather Shift

2025-05-02 07:03:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A spate of severe weather events wreaked havoc across Kashmir on Friday, leaving one man dead, another missing in Dal Lake, and causing widespread disruptions including a fresh closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to flash floods in Ramban.

In South Kashmir's Kulgam district, 37-year-old auto driver Tariq Ahmad Padder was killed after lightning struck him in his native village of Gansorgam. He was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Ramban district triggered flash floods and landslides near Chamba Seri, prompting yet another closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.“Restoration work is underway. Most vehicles have been cleared, while a few have been halted at safer locations,” said SSP Traffic (NHW), Raja Adil Hamid. Authorities have advised commuters to check road status before starting their journey.

Adding to the chaos, gusty winds and moderate rainfall disrupted normal life in parts of central and south Kashmir. A tree was uprooted near SKICC, Srinagar, causing massive traffic jams. The windstorm also disrupted air traffic-two IndiGo flights from Delhi and Mumbai were diverted to Chandigarh and Delhi after failing to land at Srinagar airport.

The Met Department had earlier predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till May 5.

Man Killed In Lightning Strike In South Kashmir's Kulgam

In Srinagar, strong winds also led to a tragic incident in Dal Lake. Two fishermen were caught off guard when their boat capsized near Duck Park during sudden gusts. One of them, Abdul Majeed Khosa, was rescued, while the other, 24-year-old Taufeeq Ahmad Chopan, remains missing.

Rescue teams from SDRF and local divers launched an operation, but the search was called off late in the evening due to low visibility.“Despite extensive efforts, there were no signs of the missing person. The operation will resume with first light on Saturday,” an SDRF official said.

