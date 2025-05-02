ITC Makes Affirmative Preliminary Determination In Trade Cases On Fiberglass Door Panels From China, Wiley Rein LLP Reports

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a victory for U.S. producers of fiberglass door panels, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) today found that there is a reasonable indication that imports from China are materially injuring the U.S. fiberglass door panel industry.

The Commission's vote comes in response to petitions filed on March 20, 2025, by the American Fiberglass Door Coalition. The cases allege that unfairly dumped and subsidized imports of Chinese fiberglass door panels are injuring the domestic industry and threaten the industry with further injury.

"U.S. fiberglass door panel producers and the thousands of American manufacturing jobs they support are being harmed as a result of dumped and subsidized imports from China," said Timothy C. Brightbill , co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice and co-lead counsel to the Coalition.

Robert E. DeFrancesco , a partner in the International Trade Practice and co-lead counsel to the petitioner, said: "We are encouraged by the Commission's vote today, which takes the domestic industry one step closer to restoring a level playing field for U.S. manufacturers and their workers."

On April 15, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the initiation of antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations into imports of fiberglass door panels from China. The petitions allege significant dumping margins, and Commerce is examining at least 66 subsidy programs – including tax breaks, grants, and discounted inputs provided by the Government of China to Chinese fiberglass door panel producers, such as glass fibers, fiberglass door skins, glass, steel, and aluminum.

The ITC's affirmative preliminary injury determination paves the way for Commerce to move forward with its investigations. Unless extended, Commerce is expected to issue its preliminary CVD determination in June 2025 and its preliminary AD determination in August 2025. If Commerce also reaches affirmative preliminary determinations in these cases, provisional AD and CVD duties will be collected from importers based on the preliminary margins calculated.

If both Commerce and the ITC ultimately reach affirmative final determinations, AD and CVD orders on fiberglass door panels from China will be issued, imposing duties on the unfairly traded imports for a minimum of five years. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are strictly illegal.

The Wiley team representing the Coalition also includes International Trade partner Derick G. Holt ; of counsel Jeffrey O. Frank ; associates Kimberly A. Reynolds , Stephen A. Morrison , and Jacob Garten ; and international trade analyst Paul A. Zucker .

Media Contact:

Timothy C. Brightbill

[email protected]

SOURCE Wiley Rein LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED