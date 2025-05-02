This Kashmiri Is Digging Deep To Rewire Global Agriculture

I always wanted to work on tangible problems-that led me to engineering. But during my master's in Germany, I visited Kashmir and witnessed the 2014 floods. That experience was transformative. I began to think more systemically-how agriculture, land use, and climate are deeply connected. That eventually led me into agroecology.

Was Kashmir's agricultural culture an influence growing up ?

Not really at first. But the floods changed my perspective. I spoke with professors about what happened and started to see the links-how poor land use could exacerbate disasters. Later, I did my field research in Kashmir, which helped shape my focus on soil and regenerative farming.

CinSOIL uses AI to track soil carbon. How does it work?

It's a digital tool that estimates and monitors soil carbon stocks using satellite data. The aim is to support farmers in adopting carbon farming-practices that store more carbon in the soil, reducing agriculture's climate footprint. We provide decision support for projects that want to scale this approach.

What's holding back carbon farming from wider adoption?

The bottleneck is measurement. Without data, it's hard to verify outcomes and reward farmers. Our tool helps solve that. But adoption also needs trust, education, and incentives, especially in smallholder-dominated regions like Kashmir.

Why does carbon farming matter for Asia?

Asia's agrifood systems are huge emitters. If we shift them towards regeneration, the impact could be massive. In Kashmir and similar regions, it could make agriculture part of the climate solution, not just the problem.

You've worked with UN agencies and global think tanks. What lessons could shape Kashmir's farm policies?

The biggest difference is how farmers are treated. In the EU, farmers are seen as ecosystem stewards and can be paid for that. In South Asia, they're often viewed as burdens. But there are some promising projects that show alternatives are possible-sustainable, profitable, and scalable.

How can tech like AI or remote sensing support small farmers?

Traditional cues-weather patterns, soil health, water-are no longer predictable. At the same time, younger generations are losing interest in farming. Digital tools can help fill that gap: by offering decision support, fostering peer learning, and making agriculture more adaptive and data-driven.

Regenerative practices come with risk. What would make farmers more willing to try them?

Margins are already razor-thin. That's why policy incentives and income diversification are crucial. If farmers can earn from composting, or biochar, or even ecosystem services, the risks become manageable. It's not about teaching them agriculture-it's about equipping them for new realities.

You advocate for insetting over offsetting. Why?

Offsetting lets polluters pay others to clean up. It doesn't fix the root problem. Insetting, on the other hand, means companies take responsibility within their own value chains. That's how real decarbonisation happens-by transforming how we produce, not just compensating for emissions.

Any advice for young scientists or startups in agriculture?

Starting something new is never easy, and the opportunity costs are real. But the moral clarity you get from solving real-world problems is worth it. If you're studying agriculture, you could be shaping the future of food. If it's sustainability, you're safeguarding the planet's life systems. Keep learning, stay adaptable, and always stay close to the problem.

What's next for CinSOIL?

We're still early stage, learning as we go. Over the next few years, we aim to scale carbon farming projects across Europe and-eventually-explore other regions.

