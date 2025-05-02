Thousands March Through Geneva On Labour Day

Français fr Près de 2500 personnes défilent dans les rues de Genève Original Read more: Près de 2500 personnes défilent dans les rues de Genèv

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some 2,500 people took part in the May Day procession in Geneva on Thursday. This content was published on May 2, 2025 - 09:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The aim of this year's workers' festival was to strengthen the collective struggle against the rise of reactionary forces in Geneva, Switzerland and abroad.

Starting from the Place Lise-Girardin, the procession made its way to the Parc des Bastions via the Pont du Mont-Blanc and the lower streets. The demonstration passed off without incident, according to Geneva police, who announced“at least 1,600 people”. The unions were expecting 4,000 participants.

At the head of the march, a large banner in the Unia colours set the tone:“Against fascists and employers' abuses – Defend wages, not borders”. The unions and the left took advantage of May Day to denounce the Swiss People's Party initiative to control population growth, as“xenophobic”, which“stirs up fear and division”.

Unions also raised their voices against Sunday working:“Don't touch my Sunday, I have a private life”, chanted one activist into a loudspeaker. Discussions are currently underway in parliament to relax the ban on Sunday working.

Fighting media

Unions negotiating a national collective agreement for the construction industry, were also well represented in this procession, which traditionally brings together a colourful crowd. This year, there was also representation from media workers, a sector that has suffered as a result of restructuring and dismantling. One placard read:“If the news goes, the shadow spreads”.

After the unions, the left-wing parties were represented in large numbers, including Socialist cantonal Councillor Carole-Anne Kast and the newly elected Green member of the City of Geneva, Marjorie de Chastonay. They warned against a“right-wing attack on public service jobs”.

Gaza support

As is the case every year, the May Day procession was dominated by international events. Many Palestinian flags were flying in the sunshine. The demonstrators expressed their solidarity with the workers in Gaza, and condemned Switzerland's“complicity” in the massacre in Gaza.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was also prominent, calling for the release of its leader and founder Abdullah Öcalan. The procession took place in a good-natured atmosphere with lots of music. The workers' festival continued in the Parc des Bastions.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

