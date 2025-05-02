Six Elks Hoop Shoot Champions Enter Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

8- to 9-year-olds

Carrigan Price of Pennsylvania (24/25 and 21/25 in a shoot-off) and Paxton Plourd of Alabama (25/25)

10- to 11-year-olds

Jacinta Patel of Illinois (23/25) and Cole Cavenee of Nebraska (24/25)

12- to 13-year-olds

Grace Wilhelm of Alaska (23/25) and Cooper Thompson of Oklahoma ( 25/25 and 5/5 in a shoot-off )

All six champions will have their names displayed in the Elks Hoop Shoot exhibit at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and will visit the Hall as guests of the Elks.

During the Hoop Shoot weekend, the Finalists swapped trading cards, attended a Chicago Cubs game, and befriended other competitors from across the country.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Hoop Shoot has been unleashing gritty kids for more than 50 years.

"I went to Nationals four times, and every time it was an amazing experience," says Talmai-Aguirre Nickerson, who was a Hoop Shoot National Finalist from 1998-2002. Her daughter, Braylyn Nickerson, represented New Mexico in the girl's 8-9 division. "It teaches a lot of life experience, like having a good attitude."

Regardless of where they placed, the National Finalists gave smiles, high-fives, and words of encouragement to their fellow competitors. They also received support from fans across the country.

"The local Lodge has been so supportive of Jerry," says Nicole Dauphinee, mother of Jerry, who competed in the boy's 8-9 division, representing Maine. "The Hoop Shoot provides a cool opportunity to represent your community with pride."

The complete results from this year's Hoop Shoot are available at elks/hoopshoot . Next year's tournament tips off in the fall in local communities everywhere.

