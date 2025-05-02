Cognizant To Hire 20,000 Fresh Graduates In 2025 To Boost AI-Driven Productivity

MENAFN - KNN India)Cognizant Technology Solutions, a US-based IT services firm with significant operations in India, has announced plans to recruit 20,000 fresh graduates in 2025.

According to its latest financial report, Cognizant's overall workforce remained stable at 336,300 employees compared to the previous quarter.

However, the company's leadership has emphasised the critical role of talent development as the organisation pursues an accelerated growth and innovation agenda.

"As we stated at our Investor Day, we are hiring 20,000 freshers as part of our strategy, which is more than double what we did last year," said Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's CEO.

Kumar acknowledged that this approach comes with the additional responsibility of "carrying higher bench at a lower cost and actually offshore."

To manage human capital costs effectively, the company is concentrating on three key areas: recruiting fresh graduates, enhancing productivity through artificial intelligence, and improving resource utilisation.

Kumar emphasised that the company is "strengthening our talent pipeline with skills needed for the AI era" through large-scale upskilling initiatives, leveraging AI to meet demand more efficiently, and identifying talent resources to address emerging opportunities in the artificial intelligence space.

