Vance announces US willing to spend additional 100 days on Russia-Ukraine peace
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that the Trump administration is committed to spending an additional 100 days working towards a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with Fox News published Wednesday, Vance said progress has been made by getting both sides to present their ideas for resolving the conflict.
"We've made this first step," Vance said, reflecting on the first 100 days of President Trump's second term. "The peace proposal is out, and we’ll work hard over the next 100 days to try to bring them together."
Vance emphasized that prior to the Trump administration's involvement, Moscow and Kiev were not engaging in talks and were solely focused on fighting. Now, he pointed out, the focus is on diplomacy to bridge the significant gap between the goals of Russia and Ukraine.
Trump had previously pledged to resolve the conflict quickly, even claiming it could be done “within 24 hours” upon taking office, although he later called this statement an exaggeration. Since his inauguration, Trump has pushed for a ceasefire, although frustration has grown due to the slow pace of progress.
Moscow has welcomed the Trump administration's approach, noting that it better understands Russia’s position compared to the Biden administration. However, Russia insists that any ceasefire must involve halting Ukraine's military mobilization and stopping foreign arms shipments.
Both sides have accused each other of violating previous ceasefires, including an energy truce brokered by Trump in March and a 30-hour Easter truce. Moscow has demanded that Ukraine renounce its claims over Crimea and four other regions, as well as its NATO aspirations.
On Thursday, Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg stated that Ukraine had agreed to recognize Russia’s control over the disputed territories, though it stopped short of acknowledging Russia’s sovereignty. However, Ukraine has made it clear that it will not concede any land to Russia.
