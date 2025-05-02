403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDF declares Israel bombing targets close to Syria’s presidential palace
(MENAFN) Israel confirmed on Friday that it conducted airstrikes near Syria’s presidential compound in Damascus, targeting areas close to Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa’s palace. The attack was a direct response to escalating violence against the Druze minority. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a brief statement saying warplanes hit the vicinity of the palace, which is associated with Al-Sharaa, a key figure who led an Islamist coalition that toppled President Bashar Assad in December 2024. This swift offensive resulted in massacres of Druze, Christians, and Assad loyalists across western Syria.
Tensions flared earlier this week in the towns of Jaramana and Sahnaya, south of Damascus, after an audio clip emerged online, allegedly made by a Druze scholar, which criticized the Prophet Mohammed. While the scholar denied involvement, the incident sparked clashes between local groups.
In response to the airstrikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the attacks sent a clear message to the Syrian regime, emphasizing that Israel would not tolerate any threat to the Druze community or allow hostile forces near Damascus.
Syria's state-run news agency, SANA, reported that calm was restored in Sahnaya following the deployment of security forces. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned attempts to internationalize the situation and vowed to protect the Druze population.
The Druze, an offshoot of Islam, constitute about 3% of Syria’s population, and some have reportedly sought Israeli protection, considering it the "lesser evil." Israel had previously entered southwestern Syria following Assad's downfall in December 2024, occupying several towns, including Quneitra, beyond the Golan Heights.
Tensions flared earlier this week in the towns of Jaramana and Sahnaya, south of Damascus, after an audio clip emerged online, allegedly made by a Druze scholar, which criticized the Prophet Mohammed. While the scholar denied involvement, the incident sparked clashes between local groups.
In response to the airstrikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the attacks sent a clear message to the Syrian regime, emphasizing that Israel would not tolerate any threat to the Druze community or allow hostile forces near Damascus.
Syria's state-run news agency, SANA, reported that calm was restored in Sahnaya following the deployment of security forces. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned attempts to internationalize the situation and vowed to protect the Druze population.
The Druze, an offshoot of Islam, constitute about 3% of Syria’s population, and some have reportedly sought Israeli protection, considering it the "lesser evil." Israel had previously entered southwestern Syria following Assad's downfall in December 2024, occupying several towns, including Quneitra, beyond the Golan Heights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment