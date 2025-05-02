Defining The Future Of Mobility: Zahoor Ahmed On EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 And Vision 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Exclusive Interview with Zahoor Ahmed

Vice President, MIE Group

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

May 4–6, 2025 | Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

As Vice President of MIE Group, I've had the privilege of leading strategic platforms across emerging markets that connect businesses, governments, and investors through trade and innovation. EVS Saudi Arabia is not just another event, it's our flagship initiative in the mobility space, inspired by the Kingdom's bold transformation under Vision 2030. My background in building global platforms that enable cross-border trade and investment gave me a clear view of the potential within the EV sector. Saudi Arabia, with its progressive openness to global industry and firm commitment to ESG, climate action, and sustainability, provides the perfect environment to anchor such a future-forward platform

Saudi Arabia is no longer a participant, it is becoming a global enabler. Vision 2030 has laid a strong foundation, and through giga-projects, international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) partnerships, and heavy investment in R&D, the Kingdom is creating an innovation-led ecosystem. Saudi Arabia is establishing itself as a regional hub where industry, infrastructure, and government policy intersect to drive forward electric and sustainable mobility on a global scale.

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is set to deliver impact well beyond expectations. With more than 100 global exhibitors and immersive showcases, the event features the most forward-looking innovations in electric vehicles, autonomous mobility, AI integration, and sustainable transport infrastructure.

Leading car brands participating include:Lucid Motors, Volvo, Tesla, Honda, KIA (Al Jabr), Lotus, Hummer, BYD, ROX Motors, Riddara (Geely Auto Group), Zeekr, Jetour, Eurabus, One Moto, and FlyNow Aviation, each demonstrating their latest breakthroughs in EV technology and design.

The event also brings together key government bodies and public sector stakeholders, such as:Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, SASCO, National Center for Environmental Compliance (MWAN), General Transport Authority (TGA), IFEVA (International Future Energy and Vehicle Alliance), SIRC (Saudi Investment Recycling Company), Clean Energy Center, Frost & Sullivan, and the Saudi Business Council. These institutions play a vital role in shaping regulatory policy, infrastructure development, and advancing Vision 2030's sustainable mobility goals.

Visitors can expect B2B networking, strategic conferences, and curated opportunities for global investment and trade partnerships, all hosted in one of the fastest-growing mobility markets in the world

EVS Saudi aims to serve as a long-term legacy platform supporting policy, industrial development, and market adoption across the Middle East. It's not just a standalone event, it complements our broader EV and mobility portfolio across Africa and Asia, enabling year-round dialogue and investment opportunities. We want EVS to be remembered as a catalyst that supported the Kingdom's EV roadmap, created business opportunities, and drove forward regional sustainability.

It's absolutely essential. The shift to sustainable mobility touches multiple sectors, energy, urban planning, tech, logistics and cannot be done in isolation. EVS acts as a collaborative bridge. Our network of global and regional partners, including associations, chambers of commerce, and government entities, enables us to bring together the right voices to drive real solutions and scalable partnerships.

MIE Group is at the forefront of enabling global trade, B2B networking, and investment opportunities. Through platforms like EVS Saudi, we spotlight cutting-edge EV technologies, smart infrastructure, and sustainable transport solutions. We create opportunities for governments and businesses to explore innovation through curated business matchmaking, country pavilions, and executive roundtables that attract global capital and ideas.

Challenges include harmonizing EV policies, scaling charging infrastructure, adapting to climate-specific requirements, and preparing the workforce. Local infrastructure still needs to evolve to fully support an EV-driven economy, but Saudi Arabia's strategic push through Vision 2030 is addressing this head-on. EVS Saudi provides the space to align public and private agendas and share technical, financial, and operational solutions that accelerate readiness

Public-private collaboration will define the success of this transition. The government is actively supporting Saudization, while also encouraging global expertise and partnerships. We're seeing cross-border companies setting up operations in the Kingdom with direct support. What's more, mobility innovation is expanding beyond roads, Saudi Arabia is exploring electric transport for sea and air, signaling a holistic green mobility future. EVS Saudi is the forum where those visionary partnerships are launched.

Government-backed incentives, a rapidly improving infrastructure landscape, increasing availability of EV models, and growing public awareness are all contributing. Additionally, organizations such as Lucid Motors, Motory, Auto Data, Hala Auto, and I-Charge, all partners at EVS Saudi are actively advancing the ecosystem through education, accessibility, and innovation.

By making electric mobility real and tangible. From interactive displays and live demos to test drives and expert-led panels, we make EVs accessible and relatable. Visitors can engage directly with manufacturers and learn about everything from battery lifespan to total cost of ownership, helping shift perception from curiosity to confidence

As we stand on the brink of a transportation revolution, EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is more than just a gathering, it is a strategic declaration. It reflects our deep commitment to supporting the Kingdom's sustainable transformation and its position as a leader in green mobility. I am proud of what we've built and even more excited about the partnerships, innovation, and investment that will emerge from this platform. To innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders: this is your invitation to engage, grow, and lead. Together, we're not just adapting to the future, we're defining it.

About MIE Group

MIE Events DMCC is a global leader in organising B2B trade shows and strategic conferences across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With over 20 years of experience, MIE specialises in launching and scaling impactful platforms that align with government visions, promote industrial development, and enable international trade and investment

About EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is the Kingdom's premier platform for electric vehicles, smart mobility, and sustainable transportation. Taking place from May 4–6, 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, the event unites global manufacturers, innovators, policymakers, and investors to shape the future of mobility in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The event features immersive exhibits, strategic forums, and B2B engagement opportunities that connect every link of the mobility value chain.