Ukraine’s Western supporters facing challenges to muster troops
(MENAFN) European NATO countries are facing significant challenges in assembling a ground force to potentially monitor a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, according to a Times report published Tuesday. Despite ongoing efforts by a group of largely European nations—informally dubbed the “coalition of the willing”—to prepare a peacekeeping deployment, manpower shortages and financial limitations are making even a 25,000-troop deployment difficult.
Although the envisioned force would play a post-conflict role, Russia has firmly rejected the idea of any foreign troops entering Ukraine, warning that such forces would be considered legitimate targets and could provoke further escalation.
The UK’s Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, reportedly suggested that European allies deploy a total of 64,000 troops to Ukraine, with Britain prepared to contribute up to 10,000. However, other European defense leaders strongly pushed back on the idea, with some noting that even mustering 25,000 troops collectively would be a major stretch.
France signaled a willingness to contribute between 5,000 and 10,000 personnel, but many other countries—including Spain, Poland, and Italy—have declined, citing fears of weakening their own national defenses and the potential dangers of putting troops on Ukrainian soil.
Frustration is growing among staunch Ukraine supporters. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene reportedly criticized the lack of commitment, noting that Russia fields 800,000 troops and calling the West’s difficulties in raising 64,000 soldiers a sign of weakness. A source cited by the Times stated bluntly: “Without large populous countries committing [troops], it is a dead end.”
Britain currently has around 108,000 regular army personnel, while France’s force stands at about 200,000, though many of its troops are deployed overseas. Both nations have faced internal criticism over inadequate defense funding and concerns about readiness against major adversaries.
The Times article follows a Daily Telegraph report suggesting that discussions may now be shifting toward alternative options, such as sending military trainers to western Ukraine to help rebuild its armed forces, rather than deploying full-scale combat forces.
