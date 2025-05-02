Trailblazing HR Director Gloria Cuenod Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gloria Cuenod, a seasoned Human Resources Director, is not only renowned for her expertise in HR but also celebrated for her inspirational journey of managing bipolar disorder while paving a path to professional success. From unconventional beginnings to creating HR departments from scratch, Gloria's story encapsulates resilience, self-mastery, and the spirit of empowerment.

Embarking on a remarkable career, Gloria began her professional journey in an administrative role. She soon followed her passion into photography, captivating precious moments for families in discount stores.“After shooting 100 babies a week,” Gloria humorously reflects,“I realized my journey was meant to take a different course.” Indeed, it did. The pivot back to administration led her to an opportunity at a copier company where she discovered her calling in Human Resources and payroll.

“I liked not having to deal with customers; I enjoyed dealing with employees, the technicality of numbers, and ensuring accuracy,” she shares. The satisfaction derived from precision in payroll soon evolved into a larger responsibility-forming an HR department from the ground up for a growing company. By teaching herself what needed to get done, Gloria transitioned into creating policies, handbooks, and leading insurance enrollments, exemplifying her innate talent for innovation and leadership.

Yet, what sets Gloria apart is her impressive journey of self-discovery and mastery over bipolar disorder-a journey marked by courage, resilience, and a resolve to thrive. Diagnosed in her early twenties, Gloria navigated the turbulent waves of mental health with grit. She candidly shares,“I've had two suicide attempts, countless battles with mania, depression, and a journey of finding the right medication that truly made a difference.”

Despite these challenges, Gloria is a testament to the power of perseverance.“For the last 26 years, I've harnessed my mental health journey as a cornerstone of my strength rather than a deterrent,” she shares, attributing her stability to a stringent routine of medication adherence, regular therapy, support groups, and self-acceptance.

Gloria's support extends beyond personal triumphs to leadership. As a pioneer at her current company, she is instrumental in shaping not just company culture but also mentoring the next generation of HR professionals.“I hire young talent, make them my mentees, and guide them through the trials and triumphs of HR. It's rewarding to watch them soar.”

Her career is not limited to professional achievement. In addition to her corporate commitments, Gloria dedicates time to volunteer work-ranging from hospice entertainment, AIDS ministry, prison outreach, and dog rescue-with a spirit that lifts others even while advancing her own path.

Gloria candidly shares her personal narrative - a testament to grace in adversity. From early struggles that included dropping out of school, an abusive marriage, and overcoming the isolation of mental illness, to finding solace in meaningful work and a supportive partnership spanning 30 years of marriage.

“Through it all, I haven't seen my bipolar disorder as a barrier but as a journey to be mastered,” she passionately shares.“You have to own it, work with it, and draw strength from it.”

Looking towards the future, Gloria's aspirations include public speaking and inspiring others through storytelling. Her experience with Toastmasters solidifies her belief in sharing authentic narratives that impact, uplift, and inform.“Humor and authenticity have been allies in my journey,” she smiles,“and I hope to bring that to a broader platform.”

In an era where mental health awareness is more crucial than ever, Gloria Cuenod stands as a beacon of hope, determination, and authenticity. Her personal and professional journey echoes the profound truth that with resilience, the right support, and unwavering self-belief, every challenge can transform into an extraordinary achievement.

Gloria's journey underscores an essential message-embracing one's unique path, overcoming hurdles, and fostering a legacy of compassion and leadership can illuminate even the toughest of paths with courage and hope while inspiring others.

