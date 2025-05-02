Andhra Pradesh Signs Mous To Set Up Quantum Valley In Amaravati

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 2 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday signed MoUs with IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for setting up India's first-of-its-kind Quantum Valley Tech Park here.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Quantum Valley will be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The Quantum Valley will be anchored by IBM's cutting-edge 156-qubit Quantum System Two, the largest quantum computing system to be installed in the country.

Naidu termed this a historic step toward India's technological future. He stated that just as Andhra Pradesh played a central role in India's IT revolution of the 1990s, it will now lead the global quantum computing revolution.

He recounted his early initiatives like computerising 7 lakh government records, launching AP Online, and now advancing to“WhatsApp governance” where services can be delivered through voice commands.

"This is a historic day, not just for Andhra Pradesh but for India. No one can stop quantum computing - it is the foundation for next-generation governance and innovation," he said

Stressing the need to include academia, start-ups, and global partners, he called for a model akin to Silicon Valley, backed by real-time analytics and inclusive public policy.

"We are analysing 1.7 crore families under P4, and TCS is already supporting us with vital data," he noted. He reiterated that financial constraints are not a hurdle and urged for an aggressive, time-bound approach to build a scalable, replicable ecosystem that serves as a national benchmark.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of involving the Centre and announced that he would soon brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has shown great enthusiasm for the project.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh's past success in building Hyderabad's HITEC City in 15 months, he expressed confidence that Quantum Valley could be constructed even faster. He confirmed that the site has been shown to L&T and directed simultaneous development of the main quantum facility and its innovation ecosystem. Two committees will be constituted to fast-track execution: one focusing on infrastructure and another on ecosystem building.

IBM Quantum Vice President Jay Gambetta, through a statement, expressed enthusiasm about deploying IBM's Quantum System Two in Amaravati, calling it a pivotal step for India's quantum journey. He emphasised that the collaboration with TCS and Andhra Pradesh would accelerate quantum algorithm development and bring the vision of“quantum advantage” closer to reality.

Tata Consultancy Services CTO Dr Harrick Vin outlined TCS's hybrid computing strategy that integrates quantum with classical systems like CPUs and GPUs. "Quantum will catalyse breakthroughs in life sciences, materials, cryptography and more. This is a defining moment," he added.

TCS's C.V. Sridhar said that its COIN (Co-Innovation Network) and seven years of quantum research will now empower 43 research centres across 17 Indian states to work on real-world quantum use cases, ranging from cybersecurity to rust detection and supply chain resilience.

IBM's VP for Quantum Adoption Scott Crowder described the global significance of this partnership. He highlighted that quantum computing is the“second quantum revolution,” and its applications - from EV batteries to anomaly detection in financial systems - will define the next era of industrial and scientific innovation. With more than 75 quantum systems already deployed worldwide and eight centres in operation, IBM's latest investment in India reflects the country's strong capabilities in both software and emerging tech.