Avoid These 21 Destinations: US State Department's Travel Warnings For Americans
This level applies to generally safe tourist destinations such as Japan, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Travellers are advised to remain alert, although there are no specific threats at present.Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
Travellers should be more vigilant in countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and Spain. While travel remains possible, risks such as crime, civil unrest, or the threat of terrorism warrant increased caution.Level 3: Reconsider Travel
Covering 23 countries-including Chad, Niger, Egypt, Jamaica, and Colombia-this level signals significant threats from crime, unrest, or terrorism, making travel potentially hazardous.Level 4: Do Not Travel
This is the most serious advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel entirely to 21 high-risk countries where extreme danger is present. This may include ongoing armed conflicts, state hostility, or targeted crimes against foreigners. The countries are:
Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.
In addition, the 'Do Not Travel' warning extends to several Mexican states-Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas-primarily due to widespread crime and the risk of kidnapping. The Gaza Strip is also under this advisory amid the ongoing conflict.The US State Department has also advised travellers to:
Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and to help authorities locate you in case of an emergency.
Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for regular updates.
Review the Country Security Report for Canada to stay informed about local risks.
Prepare an emergency contingency plan and consult the Traveller's Checklist before departure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment