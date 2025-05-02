New AIIMS-Led Study Calls For Integrating Mental Health Support In Cancer Care

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Integrating mental health support in cancer care is important and will boost the health of both survivors and caregivers, according to a new study by oncologists at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The study, published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention, sheds light on the critical yet under-recognised psychological struggles faced by cancer survivors and their caregivers.

More than affecting physical health, a cancer diagnosis raises fear, uncertainty, anxiety, and depression -- all of which can profoundly affect the quality of life not only for patients but also for caregivers.

“We advocate for integrating mental health care into routine oncology services, expanding access to psycho-oncology, and recognising caregivers' needs,” corresponding author Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS, Delhi, told IANS.

The study noted that once the patients undergo treatment, they get introduced to a new set of challenges like managing long-term side effects, adjusting to new physical limitations. They also struggle to reconstruct a sense of identity following a profoundly life-altering experience, which can take a toll on their mental health.

While the needs of the patient have been the primary focus, caregivers -- who play an essential role in the patient's journey, providing emotional and physical support, coordinating treatment logistics, and managing the daily realities of living with cancer patients are often overlooked.

The study showed they face their unique psychological burdens, dealing with feelings of helplessness and burnout. They also suffer from anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.

This underscores the urgent need to address the psychological needs of all individuals impacted by cancer, be they survivors or caregivers, said the researchers.

“While advances in cancer treatment have improved survival, mental health support remains inadequate. There is an utmost need for a holistic approach taking psychological care as a part of the continuum to ensure that both survivors and caregivers are truly supported in their journey beyond cancer,” Shankar said.