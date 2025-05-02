Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Market Report 2025-2030: Tariff Shifts And Reimbursement Gains Redefine Global CEUS Market Landscape In 2025 Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound was estimated at US$2.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market.

The growth in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for non-invasive imaging techniques, advancements in ultrasound technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring detailed vascular assessment. As healthcare providers seek safer and more cost-effective alternatives to CT and MRI, contrast-enhanced ultrasound is emerging as a preferred imaging modality due to its radiation-free nature and high diagnostic accuracy. The rising incidence of liver disease, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer has further accelerated the need for advanced imaging solutions, positioning contrast-enhanced ultrasound as a critical tool in disease detection and management.

Another key driver is the integration of artificial intelligence and real-time image analysis, which is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of contrast-enhanced ultrasound interpretation. The increasing adoption of portable and point-of-care ultrasound systems is also fueling market growth, allowing for broader accessibility in emergency medicine, critical care, and outpatient settings. Additionally, regulatory approvals and expanded reimbursement policies for contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures are encouraging greater adoption among healthcare providers. As the demand for real-time, high-resolution imaging continues to grow, contrast-enhanced ultrasound is set to become an indispensable part of modern medical diagnostics, providing faster, safer, and more precise imaging solutions across a wide range of clinical applications.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Product Type (Ultrasound Equipment, Ultrasound Contrast Agents); CEUS Type (Non-Targeted CEUS, Targeted CEUS); End-Use (Hospitals End-Use, Clinics End-Use, Ambulatory Diagnostic Centers End-Use).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ultrasound Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Ultrasound Contrast Agents segment is also set to grow at 3.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $570.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $552.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Acusphere Inc., Alpinion Medical Systems, BK Medical Holding Company Inc., Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 359 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Global Incidence of Liver, Kidney, and Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Clinical Adoption of CEUS

Radiation-Free Imaging Alternatives Strengthen the Business Case for Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Over CT and MRI

Increased Use of CEUS in Oncology Supports Demand for Real-Time, Non-Invasive Tumor Characterization

FDA and EMA Approvals for New Contrast Agents Expand Clinical Applications Across Regions

Advancements in Microbubble Contrast Agents Enhance Image Resolution and Diagnostic Accuracy

Growing Awareness Among Radiologists and Sonographers Boosts Utilization Rates in Hospitals and Imaging Centers

Demand for Bedside and Point-of-Care Diagnostics Propels CEUS Use in Emergency and Critical Care Settings

Pediatric and Pregnant Patient Populations Drive Need for Safer, Non-Ionizing Imaging Modalities

Healthcare Cost Optimization Goals Promote CEUS as a Lower-Cost Alternative to Cross-Sectional Imaging

Clinical Expansion Into Cardiac, Vascular, and GI Imaging Broadens the CEUS Use Case Portfolio

OEM Innovations in Ultrasound Systems With CEUS Capabilities Improve Workflow Integration

CEUS-Guided Biopsies and Interventional Procedures Enhance Clinical Outcomes and Expand Adoption

Increased Use in Chronic Disease Management and Monitoring Drives Repeat Imaging Demand

Supportive Reimbursement Structures in Europe and Select U.S. States Accelerate Institutional Adoption Growing Preference for Portable and Handheld Ultrasound Devices Expands CEUS Accessibility

