Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|52,443
|$
|41,873
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenue
|16,979
|18,051
|Research and development
|24,203
|30,245
|Sales and marketing
|23,047
|22,319
|General and administrative
|17,399
|19,597
|Amortization of intangible assets
|419
|423
|Total operating expenses
|82,047
|90,635
|Loss from operations
|(29,604
|)
|(48,762
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|2,679
|4,222
|Interest expense
|(2,905
|)
|(2,993
|)
|Net loss
|(29,830
|)
|(47,533
|)
|Add: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(22
|)
|26
|Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|$
|(29,852
|)
|$
|(47,507
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted
|149,195,028
|145,787,527
| Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,646
|$
|47,920
|Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $142,744 and $174,186, respectively)
|142,778
|174,374
|Accounts receivable, net
|43,583
|41,731
|Inventory, net
|8,684
|8,440
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,798
|11,287
|Total current assets
|256,489
|283,752
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net
|44,430
|48,616
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|44,004
|45,767
|Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $39,255 and $33,682, respectively)
|39,355
|33,660
|Restricted cash
|2,711
|2,897
|Intangible assets, net
|3,006
|3,425
|Goodwill
|118,972
|118,972
|Other assets
|1,885
|2,287
|Total assets
|$
|510,852
|$
|539,376
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,362
|$
|7,265
|Accrued liabilities
|7,757
|8,157
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|6,412
|15,838
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,462
|10,239
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|54,805
|55,689
|Current portion of revenue interest liability, net
|2,011
|865
|Total current liabilities
|87,809
|98,053
|Long-term liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|76,438
|79,148
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|24,814
|27,256
|Revenue interest liability, net, less current portion
|131,550
|132,414
|Other long-term liabilities
|20
|20
|Total liabilities
|320,631
|336,891
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
|Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 151,916,722 and 147,773,744 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|15
|14
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,523,950
|1,506,353
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|134
|166
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,333,676
|)
|(1,303,824
|)
|Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders' equity
|190,423
|202,709
|Noncontrolling interest
|(202
|)
|(224
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|190,221
|202,485
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|510,852
|$
|539,376
Adjusted EBITDA
The following is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|$
|(29,852
|)
|$
|(47,507
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|(2,679
|)
|(4,222
|)
|Interest expense
|2,905
|2,993
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,731
|5,214
|Restructuring expense
|-
|1,044
|Share-based compensation expense
|12,147
|14,298
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(12,748
|)
|$
|(28,180
|)
Segment Information (Including Segment Adjusted EBITDA)
The following tables set forth segment information for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|MRD
|Immune Medicine
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|43,721
|$
|8,722
|$
|-
|$
|52,443
|Operating expenses
|55,959
|20,203
|5,885
|82,047
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(4,111
|)
|(5,446
|)
|(3,191
|)
|(12,748
|)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(12,238
|)
|$
|(11,481
|)
|$
|(6,111
|)
|$
|(29,830
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|(12,238
|)
|(11,481
|)
|(6,133
|)
|(29,852
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|-
|-
|(2,679
|)
|(2,679
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|2,905
|2,905
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,663
|1,642
|426
|4,731
|Share-based compensation expense
|5,464
|4,393
|2,290
|12,147
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,111
|)
|$
|(5,446
|)
|$
|(3,191
|)
|$
|(12,748
|)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|MRD
|Immune Medicine
|Unallocated Corporate
|Total
|Revenue
|$
|32,626
|$
|9,247
|$
|-
|$
|41,873
|Operating expenses
|59,886
|23,841
|6,908
|90,635
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(17,259
|)
|(6,927
|)
|(3,994
|)
|(28,180
|)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(27,260
|)
|$
|(14,593
|)
|$
|(5,680
|)
|$
|(47,533
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|26
|26
|Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|(27,260
|)
|(14,593
|)
|(5,654
|)
|(47,507
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|-
|-
|(4,222
|)
|(4,222
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|-
|2,993
|2,993
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,701
|2,082
|431
|5,214
|Restructuring expense
|467
|577
|-
|1,044
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,833
|5,007
|2,458
|14,298
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(17,259
|)
|$
|(6,927
|)
|$
|(3,994
|)
|$
|(28,180
|)
