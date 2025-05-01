DMC Global Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

First quarter sales were $159.3 million, up 5% sequentially and down 5% versus Q1 2024

Net income attributable to DMC was $0.7 million

Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $2.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC* was $14.4 million, while total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $18.1 million BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Continued progress on key operational initiatives at DMC's largest businesses drove a 5% sequential improvement in consolidated sales versus the fourth quarter, and a 39% sequential increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC. Sales at Arcadia, DMC's architectural building products business, were $65.6 million, up 9% sequentially and up 6% versus last year's first quarter. The growth reflects higher sales of commercial exterior store front products and interior framing systems, which more than offset an expected decline in high-end residential window and door sales. Arcadia has recently refocused on its core commercial operations while making cost control a priority in the current volatile macroeconomic environment. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC was $5.6 million, up 149% sequentially and up 58% versus the prior-year first quarter. At DynaEnergetics, DMC's energy products business, first quarter sales were $65.6 million, up 3% sequentially and down 16% versus the year-ago first quarter. The year-over-year decline principally reflects pricing adjustments and lower unit sales associated with weakness in the highly volatile global energy markets. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, up 45% sequentially and down 30% versus the first quarter last year. DynaEnergetics recently completed a major automation initiative at its manufacturing center in Blum, Texas. The project focused on streamlining the assembly of the industry-leading DynaStageTM perforating system and will result in increased production capacity and a leaner workforce. While tariffs, oil price declines and poor economic visibility are outside of DMC's control, management has focused on executing these actionable operating-improvement strategies. At NobelClad, DMC's composite metals business, sales were flat sequentially and up 5% versus the year-ago first quarter. Order backlog at the end of the first quarter was $41 million versus $49 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Incoming orders for this global business have been especially volatile in recent months, and have been directly impacted by tariff discussions as customers have elected to hold off on placing orders until visibility improves. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.4 million, down 7% sequentially and down 8% versus last year's first quarter. “At the end of 2024, we successfully extended the maturity of the Arcadia put/call obligation, while we stabilized operations at our two largest businesses,” said James O'Leary, Executive Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer.“This laid the foundation for our renewed 'back to basics' operating and commercial strategies focused on driving absolute EBITDA growth and free cash flow with a focus on further deleveraging. “Our performance in the first quarter reflects a solid start to the year, as each of our businesses executed on the things within their control. While tariffs, deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and particularly poor visibility are ongoing challenges, our operating leaders are executing upon their operating-improvement strategies. I want to thank them-and all our DMC associates around the world-for their commitment and hard work on behalf of our stakeholders.” Guidance Second quarter sales are expected to be in a range of $149 million to $157 million, with adjusted EBITDA anticipated in a range of $10 million to $13 million. Lower project billings are anticipated in the second quarter at Arcadia, which recently completed a substantial portion of a large mixed-use project in California. Additionally, Arcadia's results are expected to be below the year-ago second quarter, which benefitted from very strong demand for high-end residential and commercial exterior products. Since last year, demand in the luxury residential market has declined significantly, driven by persistently high interest rates, renewed inflation concerns, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. At DynaEnergetics, second quarter guidance assumes sequentially stable well completion activity in its core U.S. onshore oil and gas markets. Finally, NobelClad's sales are expected to be lower sequentially as customers seek clarity on evolving U.S. and reciprocal tariff policies. The above guidance is heavily influenced by macroeconomic concerns, volatility and visibility issues created by current tariff policies and the current level of energy prices. It is subject to change either upward or downward as greater clarity emerges. Summary First Quarter Results

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 159,290 $ 152,374 $ 166,869 5% (5)% Gross profit percentage 25.9% 20.8% 25.4% SG&A $ 28,300 $ 25,126 $ 28,203 13% -% Net income (loss) $ 1,863 $ (1,156) $ 2,319 261% (20)% Net income attributable to DMC $ 677 $ 296 $ 2,563 129% (74)% Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to DMC $ 0.04 $ (0.17) $ 0.01 124% 300% Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 2,170 $ 1,754 $ 4,167 24% (48)% Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 22% (48)% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 14,391 $ 10,382 $ 16,683 39% (14)% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 18,122 $ 11,876 $ 19,045 53% (5)% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 11.4% 7.8% 11.4%



Arcadia

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 65,580 $ 60,272 $ 61,925 9% 6% Gross profit percentage 31.0% 22.4% 27.2% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 5,596 $ 2,243 $ 3,544 149% 58% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 9,327 $ 3,737 $ 5,906 150% 58% Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin 14.2% 6.2% 9.5%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 65,551 $ 63,675 $ 78,122 3 % (16)% Gross profit percentage 19.5 % 15.1 % 21.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,379 $ 5,098 $ 10,539 45 % (30)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.3 % 8.0 % 13.5 %



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,159 $ 28,427 $ 26,822 (1)% 5% Gross profit percentage 28.8 % 30.5 % 32.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,416 $ 5,848 $ 5,880 (7)% (8)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.2 % 20.6 % 21.9 %





NobelClad's rolling 12-month bookings were $94.4 million, and the 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 0.88.

Conference call information

The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC's website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), DMC also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:



EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance (as further described in the tables below).

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.

Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC's operating performance.

Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows from operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding DMC's operating performance, excluding the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC's GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company's capital structure on its performance.

DMC is unable to reconcile its expected second quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC to the most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measure because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of DMC's control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of and the amount of any potential applicable future adjustments, which could be significant, DMC is unable to provide a reconciliation for expected adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC without unreasonable efforts.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit: .

Safe Harbor Language

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including second quarter 2025 guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA and the expected second quarter 2025 results (including billings) and underlying assumptions for each of Arcadia, DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics' product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics' customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (unaudited) Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year NET SALES $ 159,290 $ 152,374 $ 166,869 5% (5)% COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD 118,091 120,675 124,517 (2)% (5)% Gross profit 41,199 31,699 42,352 30% (3)% Gross profit percentage 25.9% 20.8% 25.4% COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 16,674 15,449 15,980 8% 4% Selling and distribution expenses 11,626 9,677 12,223 20% (5)% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,763 5,278 5,292 (10)% (10)% Strategic review and related expenses 1,298 1,813 2,169 (28)% (40)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 325 178 - 83% 100% Total costs and expenses 34,686 32,395 35,664 7% (3)% OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 6,513 (696) 6,688 1,036% (3)% OTHER EXPENSE: Other (expense) income, net (218) 145 (409) 250% (47)% Interest expense, net (1,699) (1,918) (2,317) (11)% (27)% INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 4,596 (2,469) 3,962 286% 16% INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 2,733 (1,313) 1,643 308% 66% NET INCOME (LOSS) 1,863 (1,156) 2,319 261% (20)% Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,186 (1,452) (244) 182% 586% NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 677 $ 296 $ 2,563 129% (74)% NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS Basic $ 0.04 $ (0.17) $ 0.01 124% 300% Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.17) $ 0.01 124% 300% WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 19,812,161 19,730,643 19,610,644 -% 1% Diluted 19,816,281 19,730,643 19,622,455 -% 1%



Reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 677 $ 296 $ 2,563 Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest 81 (1,059) (2,307) Deemed dividend - (2,500) - Net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 758 $ (3,263) $ 256



DMC GLOBAL INC.

SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 65,580 $ 60,272 $ 61,925 9% 6% Gross profit 20,361 13,493 16,813 51% 21% Gross profit percentage 31.0% 22.4% 27.2% COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 7,459 8,237 7,656 (9)% (3)% Selling and distribution expenses 4,818 3,505 4,468 37% 8% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,763 5,278 5,277 (10)% (10)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 325 118 - 175% 100% Operating income (loss) 2,996 (3,645) (588) 182% 610% Adjusted EBITDA 9,327 3,737 5,906 150% 58% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,731) (1,494) (2,362) 150% 58% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,596 $ 2,243 $ 3,544 149% 58%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 65,551 $ 63,675 $ 78,122 3% (16)% Gross profit 12,811 9,604 16,971 33% (25)% Gross profit percentage 19.5% 15.1% 21.7% COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 2,747 2,634 2,891 4% (5)% Selling and distribution expenses 4,476 3,588 5,223 25% (14)% Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - 15 -% (100)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments - 60 - (100)% -% Operating income 5,588 3,322 8,842 68% (37)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,379 $ 5,098 $ 10,539 45% (30)%



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net sales $ 28,159 $ 28,427 $ 26,822 (1)% 5% Gross profit 8,097 8,676 8,644 (7)% (6)% Gross profit percentage 28.8% 30.5% 32.2% COSTS AND EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 1,192 1,092 1,074 9% 11% Selling and distribution expenses 2,283 2,534 2,470 (10)% (8)% Operating income 4,622 5,050 5,100 (8)% (9)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,416 $ 5,848 $ 5,880 (7)% (8)%





DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands) Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Year-end (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,705 $ 14,289 3% Accounts receivable, net 114,470 103,361 11% Inventories 148,735 152,580 (3)% Prepaid expenses and other 18,999 18,792 1% Total current assets 296,909 289,022 3% Property, plant and equipment, net 128,955 129,276 -% Purchased intangible assets, net 169,341 174,104 (3)% Other long-term assets 75,435 78,935 (4)% Total assets $ 670,640 $ 671,337 -% LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 45,514 $ 45,059 1% Contract liabilities 18,538 23,162 (20)% Accrued income taxes 9,486 7,574 25% Current portion of long-term debt 2,500 2,500 -% Other current liabilities 35,725 35,807 -% Total current liabilities 111,763 114,102 (2)% Long-term debt 69,921 68,318 2% Deferred tax liabilities 728 711 2% Other long-term liabilities 47,225 50,155 (6)% Redeemable noncontrolling interest 187,080 187,080 -% Stockholders' equity 253,923 250,971 1% Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 670,640 $ 671,337 -%





DMC GLOBAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in Thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,863 $ (1,156) $ 2,319 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 3,660 3,597 3,419 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,763 5,278 5,292 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 217 217 190 Stock-based compensation 1,599 1,799 1,549 Bad debt expense 706 (49) 476 Deferred income taxes 22 (515) (546) Asset impairments - 138 - Other 555 (1,242) (985) Change in working capital, net (8,897) 3,744 1,726 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,488 11,811 13,440 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - - 3,000 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - - 9,619 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,779) (5,684) (2,968) Proceeds from property, plant and equipment reimbursements 426 587 - Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 21 3 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,332) (5,094) 9,651 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on term loan (625) (625) (117,500) Borrowings on term loan - - 50,000 Borrowings on revolving loans 8,500 12,500 70,450 Repayments on revolving loans (6,375) (15,375) (30,450) Payment of debt issuance costs - - (2,735) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder (1,151) (124) (3,125) Payment of deemed dividend to noncontrolling interest holder - (2,500) - Treasury stock purchases (484) (240) (936) Net cash used in financing activities (135) (6,364) (34,296) EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH (605) (575) 609 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 416 (222) (10,596) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period 14,289 14,511 31,040 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,705 $ 14,289 $ 20,444



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

DMC Global

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Net income (loss) 1,863 (1,156 ) 2,319 261% (20)% Interest expense, net 1,699 1,918 2,317 (11)% (27)% Income tax provision (benefit) 2,733 (1,313 ) 1,643 308% 66% Depreciation 3,660 3,597 3,419 2% 7% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,763 5,278 5,292 (10)% (10)% EBITDA 14,718 8,324 14,990 77% (2)% Stock-based compensation 1,563 1,706 1,477 (8)% 6% Strategic review and related expenses 1,298 1,813 2,169 (28)% (40)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 325 178 - 83% 100% Other expense (income), net 218 (145 ) 409 250% (47)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,122 $ 11,876 $ 19,045 53% (5)% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,731 ) (1,494 ) (2,362 ) 150% 58% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 14,391 $ 10,382 $ 16,683 39% (14)%



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

Three months ended March 31, 2025 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 677 $ 0.03 Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 1,298 0.07 Restructuring expenses, net of tax 195 0.01 As adjusted $ 2,170 $ 0.11

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,816,281

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Amount Per Share (1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 296 $ 0.02 Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 1,360 0.07 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments, net of tax 98 - As adjusted $ 1,754 $ 0.09

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,730,643

Three months ended March 31, 2024 Amount Per Share(1) Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,563 $ 0.13 Strategic review and related expenses, net of tax 1,604 0.08 As adjusted $ 4,167 $ 0.21

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,622,455



DMC GLOBAL INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST

DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

(Amounts in Thousands)

(unaudited)

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Arcadia

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income (loss), as reported $ 2,996 $ (3,645 ) $ (588 ) 182% 610% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,006 1,004 875 -% 15% Amortization of purchased intangible assets 4,763 5,278 5,277 (10)% (10)% Stock-based compensation 237 982 342 (76)% (31)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 325 118 - 175% 100% Adjusted EBITDA 9,327 3,737 5,906 150% 58% Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (3,731 ) (1,494 ) (2,362 ) 150% 58% Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 5,596 $ 2,243 $ 3,544 149% 58%



DynaEnergetics

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 5,588 $ 3,322 $ 8,842 68% (37)% Adjustments: Depreciation 1,791 1,716 1,682 4% 6% Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - 15 -% (100)% Restructuring expenses and asset impairments - 60 - (100)% -% Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,379 $ 5,098 $ 10,539 45% (30)%



NobelClad

Three months ended Change Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Sequential Year-on-year Operating income, as reported $ 4,622 $ 5,050 $ 5,100 (8) (9)% Adjustments: Depreciation 794 798 780 (1)% 2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,416 $ 5,848 $ 5,880 (7)% (8)%



CONTACT:

Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924