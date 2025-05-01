Stella Rosa Wines Turns Up The Heat With New, Bold Spicy Wine, Watermelon & Chili

New, In-Demand Flavor Marks the Continued Expansion of Unique Sweet-Heat Wines Tailored for 21+ Gen Z/Millennial Palates

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Rosa , the in-demand wine and spirits brand from Italy, is proud to introduce a new flavor to its wildly popular Spicy Series , perfect for Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday and summer sips: Watermelon & Chili . The new flavor joins Pineapple & Chili and Mango & Chili, bringing the brand's loyal fanbase an innovative collection of beverages boasting fruit-forward sweetness and the perfect hint of spice.

Stella Rosa Watermelon & Chili is a vibrant fusion of juicy watermelon and a subtle, spicy Calabrian Chili. This refreshing and unexpected rosé offers the perfect balance of crisp sweetness and lingering heat on the finish.

With watermelon chatter on social media up by 59% YoY1 and flavored wine sales up 11%2, the refreshing, fruit-forward beverage delivers on consistently growing trends, especially in the summer months. Moreover, Stella Rosa has built a strong foundation with its previous spicy launches like Mango & Chili and Pineapple & Chili, which saw triple-digit growth3, proving that spicy-sweet flavors resonate with wine drinkers. Plus, Watermelon & Chili recently won the Gold Medal at the LA International Wine Awards this past month.

"Stella Rosa is known for being a trailblazer in the wine category," said Stella Rosa Wines President, Steve Riboli. "Our innovation in the flavor profiles that our Gen Z and Millennial audiences are buzzing about - in this case, sweet heat - keeps the brand feeling fresh, while staying true to the iconic sweet profile Stella Rosa is known for. A refreshing treat that is sure to be a new favorite year-round, Watermelon & Chili is a one-of-a-kind fusion of fruit, spice and pure delight."

Crafted with the same commitment to quality and innovation that defines Stella Rosa, Watermelon & Chili is made from a blend of 95% White Moscato and 5% Brachetto grapes, grown in sun-drenched Italian vineyards. Hand-harvested at peak ripeness, these grapes create a semi-sweet, semi-sparkling rosé that is as smooth as it is vibrant. With a refreshing 5% ABV, Stella Rosa Watermelon & Chili is designed for effortless enjoyment, whether served chilled on its own or mixed into bold, flavorful cocktails.

The new Spicy Series collection is available at most major retailers for $11.99, and consumers can find their nearest retailer at stellarosa/find-stella-rosa . Top cocktail recipes featuring the new Watermelon & Chili wine can be found at stellarosa/spicyseries , including "Spicy Watermelon Fizz" and "Watermelon and Chili Heat Wave." They're best paired with warm-weather favorites, such as tacos, fresh fruit, or grilled shrimp skewers.

The Spicy collection is a part of Stella Rosa's innovative and trend-driven portfolio of flavorful wines and spirits. To learn more about Stella Rosa Wines, visit our website and follow Stella Rosa Wines on Instagram at @StellaRosa for the latest happenings. Visit San Antonio Winery in Los Angeles, Ontario, or Paso Robles for a tasting.

1Source: Tastewise Watermelon Trends – Consumption Analysis & Statistics 2025

2Source: NIQ; Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv; Latest 52 weeks ending 1/11/25

3Source: Numerator Insights; Point of Entry Report, Point of Entry Buyers n+15372, Stella Rosa Point of Entry Buyers n=975, 12 Months Ending 7/3/2024

More about Stella Rosa Wines

Stella Rosa is a renowned selection of authentic wines and spirits from Italy. Best known for its semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wines, Stella Rosa is a 9x Impact Magazine Hot Brand award-winner and the No. 1 imported wine in America. In 2023, the brand launched its Stella Rosa Brandy collection, now featuring Smooth Black, Tropical Passion, Honey Peach Brandy and Butter Toffee, which have already earned prestigious accolades such as Double Gold and Gold at the SIP Awards. Created by Riboli Family Wines, a Los Angeles-based establishment founded in 1917, Stella Rosa continues to innovate with its signature flair and celebrated flavors. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Amanda Magalski

FINN Partners for Stella Rosa Wines

[email protected]

SOURCE Riboli Family Wines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED