The Corporate Retreat, Reimagined: A Refreshing Offsite Escape In Bodega Bay

"Teams are looking for more than just a meeting space-they want connection, clarity, and a break from the usual routine," said Natalia Petrova, Sales Manager at Sonoma Coast Villa. "We offer the kind of setting that inspires fresh thinking, creativity and genuine collaboration."

The property's flexible event spaces - both indoor and outdoor - can accommodate up to 100 guests, with 18 guest rooms available for overnight stays. One of those accommodations, the spacious Grand Residence, sleeps up to 8 guests -ideal for team leads or group stays. From brainstorming sessions to full-team dinners under the stars, Sonoma Coast Villa makes it easy to create a retreat experience that feels both elevated and down-to-earth. Full property buyouts are available for complete privacy and personalization.

Groups can unwind with treatments at the onsite spa, a dip in the outdoor pool, lawn games on the open green space, or sunset hikes along the Bodega Bay coastline. Evenings often end around the fire pit, complete with s'mores and outdoor movies. Overnight guests also enjoy a complimentary breakfast each morning.

To make planning even easier, Sonoma Coast Villa is currently offering an exclusive promotion for group retreats happening through December 2025 with a full property buyout:



Book 2 nights and receive 50% off the facility/event space fee Book 3 nights or more and the facility fee will be waived entirely

To claim this offer, groups must mention it at the time of inquiry.

From small startups to creative agencies and mission-driven teams, Sonoma Coast Villa continues to grow as a trusted destination for offsites that feel thoughtful, private, and genuinely restorative.

To learn more about the event spaces or begin planning a corporate event or retreat, visit the Sonoma Coast Villa Resort & Spa website .

