New Secureiqlab Study Ranks 15 Leading Cloud WAAP Security Providers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SecureIQLab, known for their continuous innovation around cloud cybersecurity validation findings, leveraged their proprietary SocX, an AI-powered validation platform, to accurately and reliably validate Cloud WAAP solutions against the OWASP Top:2023 critical security risks. SocXplatform, along with SecureIQLab's proprietary testing and validation framework to simulate complex attack scenarios, is something that traditional testing methodologies cannot replicate. The comprehensive validation study that was conducted from January through April 2025 attempted to evaluate over 15 leading enterprise-class Cloud WAAP providers. The study focused on overall security efficacy use-cases targeted around 15 distinct attack vectors and 1360 attack techniques, representing the most extensive analysis of its kind in the industry. The results also exposed key operational gaps around efficiently deploying and managing these solutions, as highlighted in the 60 or more operational scenarios that were evaluated as a part of this study.

Review the Key Findings from the 2025 WAAP Validation Study

"Today's sophisticated cyber threats require equally sophisticated defense mechanisms," said David Ellis, VP Corporate Relations & Research at SecureIQLab. "Our validation methodology sets the standard for how organizations should evaluate their web security posture while leveraging the full capabilities of our SocX® AI powered platform around key OWASP Top-10 security risks in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Key Findings from the 2025 WAAP Validation Study:



Advanced AI-Powered SocX® Platform helped demonstrate a 40% increase in validation efficacy on OWASP Top 10 security risks.



The average OWASP Top 10 Security score was pegged at 89.5% which was close to ~2% more than the last year.



Only 2 of the 11 security vendors tested received the prestigious SecureIQLab's badge of honor on "Secure by Design" and "Secure by Default."



The Cloud WAAP security vendors had an average security efficacy score of 74.50% and operational efficiency score of 86.9%.

The overall OWASP API security scores were significantly lower with the average being 55.0%.

"While securing enterprise cloud applications, what you don't validate today becomes tomorrow's vulnerability," explained Cameron Camp, Senior Security Researcher at SecureIQLab's, "Specifically, without comprehensive validation of Cloud WAF API security against today's sophisticated threats, businesses risk not only data breaches but damage to customer trust and their bottom line."

RSA Conference attendees received exclusive access to the complete validation report, a demo of SecureIQLab's SocX® platform, and had insightful presentations around SecureIQLab's badge of honor on Secure by Default and Secure by Design deployment scenarios. Please click here to access SecureIQLab's 2025 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Ripple.

For those unable to attend the RSA Conference, SecureIQLab will host a webinar on May 22nd, 2025, where security professionals and others can learn about the key findings and receive guidance on improving their enterprise security posture through insightful guidance around WAAP security strategies.

The SecureIQLab WAAP comparative report and individual reports can be found here

