Visual One Intelligence® Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Built primarily on Azure, Visual One Intelligence® is an all-in-one hybrid infrastructure monitoring, FinOps, and planning tool compatible across more than 100 cloud, on-prem, virtualization, database, and container devices (including Azure Cloud).

Availability in the Azure marketplace benefits potential customers of Visual One Intelligence® through:



Simplified Procurement: Azure customers can now purchase Visual One Intelligence® directly through their existing Azure agreements, streamlining the buying process and reducing administrative overhead.

Integrated Billing: Customers can consolidate Visual One Intelligence® costs with their Azure spending, simplifying budget management and creating additional options for utilizing committed Azure funds.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Customers can deploy Visual One Intelligence® with confidence, knowing it is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and adheres to Microsoft's strict security standards. Seamless Integration: Visual One Intelligence® can be easily integrated with other Azure services, allowing for a more cohesive and efficient cloud ecosystem.

"Tapping into Microsoft's vast ecosystem helps us bring our unique brand of observability to a wider audience," said Visual One Intelligence® President & COO Phil Godwin. "We're excited about the opportunities this brings for both our company and our customers."

"Microsoft welcomes Visual One Intelligence® to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Visual One Intelligence® help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

Why Microsoft Azure Marketplace Makes Sense for Visual One Intelligence

The Azure Marketplace is a premier destination for organizations seeking cloud-based solutions. As more enterprise infrastructures evolve into the cloud, marketplaces like Azure's are relied upon by more companies than ever before.

And as many of those companies look to balance hybrid infrastructures that are split between the cloud and on-prem, solutions that can integrate both environments into centralized analytics are especially valuable.

About Visual One IntelligenceTM

Visual One IntelligenceTM surfaces interpretive insights and actionable recommendations for hybrid infrastructure professionals by helping identify and prevent risks, understand and remediate existing problems, enhance operational efficiency, and optimize asset ROI.

By consolidating independent data elements into unified metrics, Visual One's platform correlates and interprets hybrid infrastructure data to illuminate cost-saving and operations-sustaining details that otherwise stay hidden.

For more information, visit visualoneintelligence.

