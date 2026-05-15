Iran Gives High Priority To India Ties: Araqchi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held wide-ranging talks on Friday focused on the West Asia crisis, maritime security and strategic connectivity projects, as both sides sought to strengthen cooperation amid continuing regional tensions and disruptions in global trade routes.

The discussions marked the first comprehensive high-level engagement between India and Iran since conflict erupted following the US-Iran war that began on Feb. 28.

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Araqchi was in New Delhi on a three-day visit to attend a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

“Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araqchi of Iran this morning in Delhi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.”

Jaishankar also appreciated Araqchi's participation in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

People familiar with the discussions said India raised concerns over conditions in the Strait of Hormuz, where several Indian vessels remain stranded awaiting safe passage.

The escalating conflict has severely disrupted global energy markets because of restrictions and instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's petroleum supplies normally transit.

Araqchi described the discussions with Jaishankar as“fruitful”.

“In fruitful engagement with my host @DrSJaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz,” he wrote on social media.

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“Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on the safety of commerce.”

Hours later, speaking at a media briefing, Araqchi reiterated that Tehran attached“great importance” to relations with India and expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would soon return to normal operations.

“As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open, and all vessels can pass except the vessels of those countries which are fighting with us,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also turned attention to economic cooperation, describing the Chabahar Port project as a major symbol of India-Iran relations and urging continued Indian involvement despite renewed uncertainty caused by US sanctions.

Speaking in New Delhi, Araqchi praised India's contribution to the development of Chabahar and highlighted its role in regional connectivity and trade.

He said Indian participation had played an important role in developing port infrastructure but acknowledged that investment momentum had slowed because of sanctions-related concerns.

Araqchi's remarks came weeks after the expiry on April 26 of a U.S. sanctions waiver related to Chabahar, creating uncertainty around future investment and operational arrangements.

India views Chabahar as strategically important because it provides direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan and serves as a critical pillar of New Delhi's broader connectivity strategy linking South Asia with Central Asia and Europe.

Araqchi said the project carried significance beyond bilateral ties.

According to the Iranian minister, Chabahar had the potential to emerge as a major trade corridor connecting India with Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets.

He added that the port could facilitate easier access for Central Asian and European countries to the Indian Ocean and evolve into a broader regional connectivity hub.

Araqchi said the project's benefits extended beyond India and Iran and would serve multiple countries involved in regional trade networks.

He expressed hope that India would continue its participation so the project could achieve its full economic and strategic potential.

India and Iran strengthened cooperation last year by signing a 10-year agreement under which New Delhi assumed operational responsibility for the Shahid Beheshti terminal at Chabahar, marking India's first overseas port management project.

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India has reportedly invested approximately $120 million in infrastructure and equipment support linked to the project.

However, despite Chabahar's strategic importance, India's latest Union Budget did not allocate fresh funding for the initiative.

The United States had previously granted sanctions exemptions to Chabahar because of its role in facilitating trade and humanitarian access to Afghanistan.

Indian officials have said discussions continue with both Washington and Tehran to protect New Delhi's interests linked to the project.

Reports have also suggested India is considering contingency arrangements, including temporary operational transfers involving local Iranian entities during the sanctions period.

Araqchi also encouraged a larger Indian diplomatic role in regional affairs, saying New Delhi's balanced relations across West Asia positioned it to contribute constructively toward peace and stability.

He said India enjoyed goodwill across the Persian Gulf region and could play an important role in encouraging dialogue and reducing tensions.

The Iranian minister said Tehran would welcome any positive and constructive role played by India in advancing diplomacy and regional stability.