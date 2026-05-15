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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Features Video On His Working Visit To Kazakhstan

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Features Video On His Working Visit To Kazakhstan


2026-05-15 07:05:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan (15.05.2026)".

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AzerNews

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