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President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Features Video On His Working Visit To Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan (15.05.2026)".
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