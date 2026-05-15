African Public Health Agency Announces New Ebola Outbreak

A new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has been declared in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, African health officials said yesterday, voicing concern of the risk it could further spread.

Some 246 suspected cases, including 65 deaths, have been reported, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa) said.

The latest outbreak in the vast central African country of more than 100mn inhabitants is in northeastern Ituri province, which borders Uganda and South Sudan, CDC Africa said.

Mining in the gold-rich province creates an intense movement of people on a daily basis.

CDC Africa said in a statement that it was convening an urgent meeting with the Congo, Uganda, South Sudan and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness and response efforts.

It said that the deaths and suspected cases had been reported mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, while four deaths had been reported among laboratory-confirmed cases.

Suspected cases have also been reported in Bunia, the provincial capital.

The agency said initial findings suggested the presence of a non-Zaire strain of the virus, with sequencing ongoing to further characterise it.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the Congolese virologist who co-discovered Ebola and heads the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, told Reuters that all but one of the Congo's 16 previous outbreaks had been caused by the Zaire strain.

The identification of a different variant will complicate the response, he said, as existing treatments and vaccines were developed against the Zaire strain.

"CDC Africa is concerned about the risk of further spread due to the urban context of Bunia and Rwampara" as well as "intense population movement" and mobility related to mining in the affected areas, which are close to Uganda and South Sudan, the agency added.

"Given the high population movement between affected areas and neighbouring countries, rapid regional coordination is essential," Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya said in the statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) learned of suspected cases on May 5 and dispatched a team to Ituri to help investigate, but samples collected in the field initially tested negative, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing yesterday.

A laboratory in Kinshasa confirmed positive cases on Thursday, and the total number of confirmed positive cases is now 13, Tedros said.

The WHO has released $500,000 from its contingency fund for emergencies to support the response, including surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and clinical care, he said.

The new outbreak is unfolding against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis in Ituri, where clashes between rival militia groups have killed scores of civilians in recent weeks.

The violence has worsened an already dire humanitarian situation, leaving health facilities overwhelmed or non-functional in parts of the province, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSFG) said earlier this month.

The medical charity warned of catastrophic hygiene conditions in displacement sites, raising the risk of disease outbreaks.

"With the insecurity, people are crowded together in the city, and since there are so many people in the city, an epidemic like this would be very serious," Anne-Marie Dive, a resident of Bunia, the main city in Ituri, said by telephone.

The outbreak is the 17th in the Congo since Ebola was first identified there in 1976.

The country's most recent outbreak, in Kasai province, was declared over on December 1 after three months.

Out of a total of 64 cases, 45 died and 19 others recovered.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness that is endemic to the Congo's vast tropical forests.

It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials or persons who have died from the disease, the CDC Africa said.

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