Pahalgam Attack: BRICS Pushes 'Zero Tolerance' Policy Against Terrorism

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Reiterating their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, BRICS foreign ministers on Friday strongly condemned the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, and called for concerted global action to eliminate the menace of terror.

A statement released at the conclusion of the 2-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting hosted in New Delhi said,“The Ministers strongly condemned terrorism, describing such acts as criminal and unjustifiable irrespective of motivation, timing, location or perpetrators.”

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It said,“Ministers specifically referred to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.”

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens.

“They reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice,” the statement said.

The BRICS ministers also called for“zero tolerance” against terrorism and rejected double standards in countering terror activities.

They stressed that global counter-terror efforts must comply with international law, the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and human rights obligations.

The ministers welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its sub-groups functioning under the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy and Action Plan.

They also called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the United Nations framework and sought concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terror entities.

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The statement said,“The member countries failed to arrive at a consensus on the Middle East situation, preventing the issuance of a joint declaration.”

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“There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region. BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives,” it said.

On the situation in West Asia, the ministers expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis and condemned violations of international humanitarian law, including attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and obstruction of humanitarian aid.

The statement said members highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, protection of civilian lives and ensuring safe maritime commerce through international waterways.

The ministers also called for an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and urged unhindered humanitarian assistance to civilians.

The BRICS grouping currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. (KNO)