Cabinet Clears Rs 93 Crore Power Upgrade Projects For Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday approved power infrastructure projects worth Rs 93 crore for Srinagar aimed at improving electricity transmission capacity and reducing power interruptions across the city and adjoining areas.

An official spokesperson said the approval was accorded during the sixth meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the spokesperson, the cabinet approved the augmentation of the Grid Sub Station at Zainakote from 450 MVA to 780 MVA at an estimated cost of Rs 67.66 crore.

The Council of Ministers also cleared the upgradation of the 132 KV Pampore-Rawalpora and Rawalpora-Bemina transmission lines at a cost of Rs 25.47 crore.

The spokesperson said the projects are expected to significantly strengthen the power infrastructure in Srinagar and surrounding areas by enhancing transmission capacity and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply to consumers.

Read Also NRPC Pulls Up J&K Over Pending Power Dues J&K Mulls 200 Free Power Units For AAY Families

“The augmentation of the Zainakote Grid Sub Station, along with the transmission line upgrades, is expected to improve overall grid stability and help meet the growing electricity demand in the region, particularly during peak load periods,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said the projects are part of the government's broader efforts to modernise the power sector infrastructure and address increasing electricity demand in urban and semi-urban areas of the Valley.

ADVERTISEMENT