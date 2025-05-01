Factor4 Expands Partnership With NEXGO To Support N82, N96 And N6S Devices

BROOMALL, Pa., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its partnership with NEXGO, a global innovator in payment solutions. Factor4's industry-leading gift and loyalty platform is now fully integrated with NEXGO's N82, N96 and N6S devices, further enhancing its seamless transaction processing capabilities.

This expansion builds on Factor4's integration with NEXGO's N5 and N6 devices, reaffirming the company's commitment to providing comprehensive and flexible solutions for businesses of all sizes. By adding compatibility with the N82, N96, and N6S devices, Factor4 continues to support a broader range of merchants with cutting-edge technology and streamlined transaction processing.

"Our continued partnership with NEXGO enables us to equip merchants with secure, efficient, and versatile gift card and loyalty program solutions," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4. "By integrating with the N82, N96, and N6S devices, we're expanding our reach and providing even more businesses with the tools they need to drive customer engagement and revenue growth."

NEXGO's N82, N96, and N6S devices offer advanced features, including high-speed processing, enhanced security, and user-friendly interfaces, making them ideal for businesses looking to optimize their payment and gift card transactions. With Factor4's integration, merchants can now seamlessly accept and manage gift and loyalty cards on these devices, improving customer experiences and operational efficiency.

For more information about Factor4's solutions and NEXGO's devices, please visit Factor4gift

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of omnichannel gift and loyalty solutions, offering businesses innovative ways to increase revenue and customer retention. With seamless integrations across multiple POS systems and payment devices, Factor4 empowers merchants with flexible and effective gift card programs.

About NEXGO

NEXGO provides affordable and customizable payment solutions, and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely and efficiently. This includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, wireless service, and dedicated personalized support.

Media Contact:

[email protected] | (484) 471-3963

SOURCE Factor4, LLC

