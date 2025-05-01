The Future Of Pilates Is Here: JETSET Pilates Partners With Limitless Franchise Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We partnered with LFG because of their proven track record scaling some of the most successful boutique fitness franchises in the world," said Bertus Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Their experience and approach will help us build a strong, sustainable brand as we grow."

"JETSET checks every box...modernized approach, elevated experience, and leadership make them perfectly positioned."

LFG Founder and CEO Lance Freeman shared, "At Limitless, we partner with brands that have strong leadership, a clear differentiator, and massive runway. JETSET checks every box. Their modernized approach to Pilates, elevated experience, and leadership make them perfectly positioned to become the next major player in the space."

The partnership will focus on building JETSET Pilates responsibly across key markets. JETSET offers franchise opportunities in a growing sector driven by strong consumer demand. With premium studio design, curated music experiences, recurring membership revenue, and a manage the manager model, JETSET Pilates presents an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about fitness and wellness.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit jetsetpilates/franchise .

About JETSET

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates® has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise space. JETSET offers a 50-minute full body workout on custom JETSET reformers. With DJ curated playlists, clients escape into a perfect mind body connection, moving closer to their goals. JETSETtersTM flock to our studios because they never experience the same class twice. For more information, please visit jetsetpilates .

For Inquiries:

Rachel Engel

513-815-8467

[email protected]

About Limitless Franchise Growth (LFG)

Limitless Franchise Growth is a boutique franchise development firm. With over 151 years of combined franchising expertise, LFG focuses on responsible growth, empowering brand partners, and creating lasting legacies. Our team combines deep experience with a passionate commitment to your brand's success. We are a family of top tier sales talent, dedicated to achieving outstanding results with integrity and confidence. Learn more: limitlessfranchisegrowth

