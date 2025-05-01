Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mazda Reports April Sales Results

Mazda Reports April Sales Results


2025-05-01 10:16:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

April 2025 sales highlights include:

  • 2nd-best April sales with 37,660 vehicles sold.
  • Best-ever April sales of CX-90 with 5,402 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd-best April sales of CX-50 with 7,753 vehicles sold.
  • 2nd-best April sales of CX-30 with 6,261 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 8,346 vehicles, an increase of 40.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 24,884 vehicles sold; an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 7,937 vehicles, an increase of 11 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 34,112 vehicles sold; an increase of 25 percent compared to the same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
 Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.










Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














April

April

YOY %

% MTD


April

April

YOY %

% MTD



2025

2024

Change

DSR


2025

2024

Change

DSR













Mazda3

3,236

2,537

27.6 %

22.6 %

12,587

12,499

0.7 %

1.7 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,377

1,457

63.1 %

56.9 %

9083

6,964

30.4 %

31.7 %

Mazda 3 HB

859

1,080

(20.5) %

(23.5) %

3504

5,535

(36.7) %

(36.1) %











Mazda6

0

0

-

-

0

0

-

-











MX-5 Miata

727

861

(15.6) %

(18.8) %

3,173

2,272

39.7 %

41.0 %

MX-5

422

368

14.7 %

10.3 %

1568

825

90.1 %

91.9 %

MXR

305

493

(38.1) %

(40.5) %

1605

1,447

10.9 %

12.0 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

6,261

7,649

(18.1) %

(21.3) %

27293

36,145

(24.5) %

(23.7) %

CX-5

12,590

11,149

12.9 %

8.6 %

47000

45,494

3.3 %

4.3 %

CX-9

-

0

-

-

-

3

-

-

CX-50 TTL

7,753

5,225

48.4 %

42.7 %

31,055

21,092

47.2 %

48.7 %

MX-30

0

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-70 TTL

1,691

10

16810.0 %

16159.6 %

6313

45

13928.9 %

-

CX-90 TTL

5,402

3,694

46.2 %

40.6 %

20555

13678

50.3 %

51.8 %

CARS

3,963

3,398

16.6 %

12.1 %

15,760

14,771

6.7 %

7.8 %

TRUCKS

33,697

27,727

21.5 %

16.9 %

132,216

116,457

13.5 %

14.7 %











TOTAL

37,660

31,125

21.0 %

16.3 %

147,976

131,228

12.8 %

13.9 %






















*Selling Days

26

25


101

102













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

MENAFN01052025003732001241ID1109496609

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search