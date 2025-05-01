Mazda Reports April Sales Results

April 2025 sales highlights include:



2nd-best April sales with 37,660 vehicles sold.

Best-ever April sales of CX-90 with 5,402 vehicles sold.

2nd-best April sales of CX-50 with 7,753 vehicles sold. 2nd-best April sales of CX-30 with 6,261 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported April sales of 8,346 vehicles, an increase of 40.2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 24,884 vehicles sold; an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported April sales of 7,937 vehicles, an increase of 11 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 34,112 vehicles sold; an increase of 25 percent compared to the same time last year.

