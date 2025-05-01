Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort On Kauai Announces Fall Ocean Promotion

A rainbow settles over the Waimea Plantation Cottages. Photo credit: Waimea Plantation Cottages.

Guests save 30% off Best Available Rates on 4-night minimum stay

KAUAI, HI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort, beautifully positioned along the shores of West Kauai, today announced its 2nd annual“Ocean Promotion” limited-time sale on one- to three-bedroom ocean-view and two-bedroom oceanfront cottages. Bookings can be made from May 1 through May 30 for stays from August 17 through December 17, 2025. Guests who book a four-night minimum stay will save 30% on Best Available Rates, saving hundreds of dollars on a fall vacation.

“We are pleased to offer our annual fall special, the 'Ocean Promotion', to guests of Waimea Plantation Cottages. Fall is one of the best times of the year to visit the islands as temperatures remain pleasant and the nights are cool and clear,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages.“Known for spectacular sunsets Waimea Plantation Cottages provides a relaxing vacation for a pre-holiday getaway with friends and loved ones.”

Taking advantage of the limited time offer for the“Ocean Promotion” fall vacation, guests will not only save 30% off Best Available Rates, but they will also enjoy the resort's complimentary amenities:

.Free parking

.Complimentary guest laundry

.Free recent-release DVD rentals for in-cottage viewing

.No check-out cleaning fees

Dating back to 1884, the property has been welcoming guests since 1984, offering the charms of authentic Hawaii plantation homes. The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s, across 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. Harmonizing contemporary comfort with the simplicity of the plantation era, each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

Guests can enjoy the oceanfront pool, a 2-mile-long black-sand walking beach, and an on-site restaurant serving American and BBQ fare. Beachside hammocks, three propane grilling stations, a sand volleyball court, and a shuffleboard court round out the experience.

Nearby are some of Kauai's most loved attractions: the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific;" Koke'e State Park; the breathtaking Napali coastline; and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white-sand beaches. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer eclectic boutiques and fun eateries.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to spectacular sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

About West Coast Hospitality

Each West Coast Hospitality property is as unique as the destinations they are located in, yet they all have something in common: friendly service and our always pleasant amenities. Coast Hotels offers properties throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Yukon, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington State in cities large and small. As one of North America's fastest-growing hotel brands, West Coast Hospitality owes its continued expansion to its prime locations, value, and guest satisfaction.

Donald Williams

Glodow Nead Communications

+1 760-707-4589

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.