LM Funding America Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 15, 2025


2025-05-01 08:16:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the“Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its first quarter 2025 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of May 15, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

Conference Call Details:

  • Date: May 15, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 AM EST
  • Participant Call Links:
    • Live Webcast: Link
    • Participant Call Registration: Link

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
...


