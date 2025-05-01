LM Funding America Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 15, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.

LM Funding will publish its first quarter 2025 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of May 15, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

Conference Call Details:



Date: May 15, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EST

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link



About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Orange Group

Yujia Zhai

...