LM Funding America Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 15, 2025
LM Funding will publish its first quarter 2025 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of May 15, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .
Conference Call Details:
- Date: May 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM EST Participant Call Links:
- Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
Legal Disclaimer:
