Qatar To Host Rich Mix Of Local, International Events In May

Doha, Qatar: This May, Qatar offers an extraordinary lineup of events across art, culture, entertainment, sports, and business. From world-class exhibitions and thrilling concerts to groundbreaking forums, family-friendly festivals, Qatar Calendar promises a vibrant and unforgettable month for residents and visitors alike.

Exhibitions

Several exhibitions are currently taking place across Qatar's museums, showcasing a variety of artistic mediums, photography, and themes spanning different decades.

At Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the Qatar: Close to My Soul exhibition, running until August 8, explores the collection of Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, featuring works from the late 1960s onwards. Running simultaneously at Mathaf until August 8, the Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices brings together the visions of dozens of filmmakers and video artists from the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia together under one roof.

At Katara Cultural Village, Obliteration - Surviving the Inferno: Gaza's Battle for Existence captures the different stages of conflict in Palestine and the realities of Palestinian resistance. The exhibition is ongoing until June 20. Those interested exploring themes of identity in the Arab world can visit the As I Lay Between Two Seas Exhibition to explore themes of belonging, identity, and home through works by 25 artists from the Arab world and its diasporas at Fire Station (Garage Gallery) until June 20.

The first large-scale exhibition of Latin American art is taking place at Qatar Museums until July 19 called LATINOAMERICANO Exhibition . Meanwhile, those looking to relive the passion and cultural impact of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 can visit After The Game , an exhibition of photography and short films by local artists, on display at Gallery 4 at the Fire Station until June 20.

Additionally, the unique women's fashion event, Zinatha Exhibition , returns for its 5th edition from May 1 – 9 at Al Hazm Galleria.



Concerts and Performances

A vibrant lineup of concerts is set to take place throughout May, offering something for every music fan. The highly anticipated Michael Bublé concert promises two unforgettable nights of soul-stirring ballads, smooth jazz-infused melodies, taking place from May 23–24. Meanwhile, global phenomenon Travis Scott will bring his CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR to Qatar, performing at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on May 16. At QNCC, residents can experience the spirit of Lebanon like never before at " LebnanYoghani ", a one-night-only concert on May 22.

For those seeking a more intimate musical experience, two unique candlelight concerts will take place at the Museum of Islamic Art on May 29, offering a live, multi-sensory atmosphere. These include Candlelight: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons and More and Candlelight: Ed Sheeran Meets Coldplay .Residents can also enjoy the QPO Presents: Dana Al Fardan's Tempest Premiere for a powerful premiere of Dana Alfardan's latest album performed live by by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra at Katara Cultural Village on May 2.

Beyond music, Qatar's entertainment scene is buzzing with family-friendly events throughout May. Families can enjoy indoor fun, magical live shows, meet-and-greets, and arts and crafts workshops with WINX characters at WINX Club at Mall of Qatar from May 1–10. Additionally, Geekendreturns from May 22–24, promising a weekend filled with creativity, connection, and adventure, packed with activities for fans of all ages.

Forums and Conference

Qatar's dynamic calendar of forums and conferences kicks off with the fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg , taking place from May 20–22, 2025. Held under the theme The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy, the Forum will once again gather Heads of State, influential government officials, international CEOs, and investors to foster global connections and high-level discussions. Earlier in the month, the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair, the region's longest-running book fair will open at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from May 8–17, attracting visitors from across the Gulf, Arab region, and beyond. On May 21, the Innovation by Design Summit makes its highly anticipated return, continuing its exploration of how transformative design can impact business, society, and the world at large. From May 26–29, Project Qatar 2025 , the region's leading international construction and building materials exhibitionwill take place at DECC. Finally, the Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in automation, digitalization, and intelligent systems, from May 26 – 29.

Sporting Events

Sports enthusiasts have a packed calendar this May, with a range of exciting events across disciplines. The Wings for Life World Run heads to Qatar on May 4, bringing together runners and wheelchair users around the world in a global race to support spinal cord injury research. Qatar's leg of the race will be held at the fully air-conditioned Khalifa International Stadium. Aspiring athletes can also join the QNB One Run For All 2025 , featuring accessible races starting from 1K, taking place on May 23 at Lusail International Circuit.

On May 9, the High Jump What Gravity Challenge Championship 2025 , launched by Olympic high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, will take over Katara Amphitheatre, featuring the world's top eight male and eight female high jumpers. That same weekend, May 9–10, runners will take over Lusail International Circuit for the inaugural RunGP event , where participants compete in four high-stakes races.

Football fans can catch the Qatar Stars League competing for the Qatar Cup 2025 final on May 10 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Meanwhile, racket sports fans will have their pick between major tournaments: the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 at Lusail Sports Arena from May 17–25, and the QSF 4 PSA Challenger "Senior" (3K) - Squash tournament hosted by the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel & Badminton Federation at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex from May 26–29.

Finally, the West Asian Beach Volleyball Championship comes to Al Gharafa Beach Playgrounds from May 5–11.