AVRICORE HEALTH CORPORATE UPDATE: 2024 Record Year, UK Expansion On Track
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Total revenue
|$
|4,785,711
|$
|3,485,147
|$
|1,768,374
|Profit (Loss) from operations
|$
|(668,977
|)
|$
|(701,215
|)
|$
|(818,228
|)
|Earnings (Loss) per share – basic and diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,298,544
|$
|2,538,205
|$
|2,568,983
|Total current liabilities (1)
|$
|330,817
|$
|529,218
|$
|604,893
|Total non-current financial liabilities
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|(1) 2022 Current liabilities include deferred revenue of $252,000 for which the Company completed delivery in Q1 2023.
Quarterly Financial Information
The following table highlights selected unaudited consolidated financial data for each of the eight most recent quarters. These results are not necessarily indicative of results for any future period and you should not rely on these results to predict future performance.
|Quarter Ended
| Dec
2024
| Sep
2024
| June
2024
| March
2024
| Dec
2023
| Sep
2023
| June
2023
| Mar
2023
|$
|Revenue
|1,421,076
|1,195,122
|1,045,206
|1,124,307
|1,354,403
|953,454
|548,049
|629,241
|Gross profit
|589,930
|434,791
|370,775
|484,791
|501,466
|261,778
|229,471
|210,681
|Share-based compensation
|174,013
|338,089
|1,598
|27,464
|142,765
|304,328
|168,518
|88,001
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(712,521
|)
|(179,065
|)
|54,022
|168,537
|59,584
|(285,062
|)
|(284,225
|)
|(191,512
|)
|Net profit (loss)/share
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|(0.00
|)
|Total Assets
|2,298,544
|3,024,103
|2,618,384
|2,798,058
|2,538,205
|2,453,136
|2,143,810
|2,296,565
HealthTabTM Addresses High Cardiovascular Disease Burden in North East London
Avricore Health's first UK deployment of its HealthTabTM platform launched in November 2024 in North East London, a region with a high burden of preventable cardiovascular disease. Backed by strong support from local health authorities and pharmacy leadership, the initiative marks a significant step in scaling HealthTabTM across the UK. The platform has integrated with NHS digital systems and continues to expand API connectivity, aligning with national objectives to modernize care pathways and increase access to preventative screening.
HealthTabTM is part of a collaborative study with Barts Heart Centre, UCL Partners, and HEART UK to evaluate the feasibility of pharmacist-led cholesterol testing alongside blood pressure checks. This builds on the NHS's Pharmacy First strategy and over 930,000 blood pressure screenings conducted in 6,000 pharmacies to date. With initial NHS funding targets expiring in March 2025, the timing positions HealthTabTM for inclusion in upcoming NHS funding rounds. The platform's leadership was also recognized in the Pharmaceutical Journal following a BMJ report on point-of-care device standards, highlighting HealthTabTM's commitment to best practices. Additionally, a reseller agreement with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics UK & Ireland supports the distribution of AfinionTM 2 devices for diabetes and heart disease screening in pharmacies.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Company remains focused on expanding the HealthTabTM footprint in the UK during this pre-commissioning stage by pursuing new partnerships and grant opportunities, building on the program's early success. At the same time, preparations are underway to ensure HealthTabTM is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunity that commissioning will represent.
The roadmap ahead includes two key phases:
Phase I – London and High-Priority Regions: Building on the success in North East London, the Company will expand into other major population centres with diverse demographics well-suited for preventative health programs.
Phase II – National Scaling via NHS: Upon demonstrating effectiveness in early deployments, the Company will work with NHS stakeholders to support broader adoption of HealthTabTM, including potential integration of cholesterol testing within the Pharmacy First protocol nationwide.
Momentum is expected to grow throughout 2025, as NHS plans for expanding point-of-care testing in community pharmacy become clearer. This aligns with the scheduled 2026 mandate for pharmacists to prescribe for chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
The Company remains confident in its growth trajectory and encouraged by recent NHS pharmacy budget commitments, which reaffirm the sector's strategic role in primary care and chronic disease management.
| Recent Milestones:
|In Progress:
|
|
HEALTHTAB MARKET FAST-FACTS
- Point of Care Testing Market to reach $93.21 Billion USD in 2030 (Source ) Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to be diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed (Source ) Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes (Source ) Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it's only after a heart attack they are diagnosed. (Source ) There are more that 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.
ABOUT HEALTHTABTM
HealthTabTM is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTabTM has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.
The HealthTabTM network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.
ABOUT AVRICORE HEALTH INC.
Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at advancing pharmacy practice and patient care. Through its flagship offering HealthTabTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, the Company's mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.
CONTACT :
Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions, or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTabTM platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a few risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment