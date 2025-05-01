Breakthrough Language Book Uses Han'gŭl To Solve Global Name Confusion

What's Your Name? by Albert Jung

"What's Your Name?" by Albert Jung helps readers write names from English, French, Spanish and more using the Korean script.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In today's multilingual world, names are often mispronounced, misspelled, or misunderstood. A new book by award-winning author and language researcher Albert Jung offers a practical solution using a centuries-old script-Han'gŭl, the Korean alphabet.In "What's Your Name? – How to Write Your Name in Han'gŭl Without Learning the Korean Language," Jung presents Han'gŭl as a versatile system for writing names from any language, including English, French, Spanish, German, Russian, and more. With no prior knowledge of Korean required, readers are guided through a sound-based process for accurately transcribing their names-and others'-using one of the most logically designed alphabets in the world.Rather than following Korean-language conventions or romanization systems, "What's Your Name?" focuses on preserving native pronunciation. Jung introduces readers to three approaches:.Modern Han'gŭl (the version used today),.15th-Century Han'gŭl (restored from its original form), and.Multiverse Han'gŭl (a flexible system rooted in historical usage for capturing more sounds from global languages).The book includes illustrations, pronunciation tables, language comparisons, and interactive quizzes to make the process approachable and effective. Readers can flip through diagrams, sound out examples, or dive into deeper linguistic commentary, depending on their interest level.“Han'gŭl is designed to represent sounds based on how they are produced and the nature of those sounds,” Jung writes.“The shapes of the symbols are designed to evoke the act of making the sound and its properties.”The book is not a Korean language course. It does not teach grammar, vocabulary, or culture. Instead, it is a user-friendly guide for people who want to share the correct pronunciation of their name-or better understand someone else's-across linguistic divides.CRITICAL ACCLAIM FOR "WHAT'S YOUR NAME?"Since its release, "What's Your Name?" has struck a chord with educators, linguists, and everyday readers alike. Reviewers have praised the book's ability to transform a complex linguistic topic into an engaging, practical tool for cross-cultural communication. Its fresh perspective on sound-based writing has earned accolades from leading literary outlets across the independent publishing world.“Jung's clear, concise writing empowers readers to feel confident in each lesson... making this interactive resource perfect for readers interested in deepening their knowledge of pronunciation and character recognition.” - BookLife Review“What's Your Name? is an engaging language arts book that demonstrates how a medieval Korean writing system can be adapted for popular use.” - Foreword Reviews“A comprehensive guide... also gain an appreciation for the evolution of a language and a culture that has withstood the test of time.” - Chanticleer Review“A one-of-a-kind guide to pronunciation... a resource for sharing your own language's pronunciations with others.” - Independent Book Review“If you have a great interest in language, written or oral, this book is fascinating. If you have a rudimentary interest in language, written or oral, this book is still fascinating. It is truly for readers of all backgrounds.” - Reader ViewsAWARDS AND RECOGNITIONAlbert Jung's What's Your Name? has been widely recognized for its originality, educational value, and cross-cultural relevance. The book has earned top honors from leading literary award programs and review outlets, cementing its place as a standout resource in language education and international communication..Gold Winner –Education & Reference and Grammar & Language Categories, Nonfiction Book Awards.Gold & Silver Medalist – Cover - Illustration and Education & Learning Categories, The BookFest Awards.Highly rated by Readers' Favorite, Foreword Clarion Reviews, Reader Views, and other top industry reviewersBOOK DETAILS AND AVAILABLILTYTitle: "What's Your Name? – How to Write Your Name in Han'gŭl Without Learning the Korean Language"Author: Albert JungPublisher: Good Governance ResearchISBN (Hardcover): 979-11-990032-0-0ISBN (Paperback): 979-11-990032-1-7ISBN (eBook): 979-11-990032-2-4Page Count: 238Availability: Amazon , IngramSparkABOUT THE AUTHORAlbert Jung is an award-winning author and language researcher passionate about written communication and cross-cultural understanding. In "What's Your Name?" he explores Han'gŭl from its 15th-century roots to more flexible expanded system for transcribing names across languages. In line with the long tradition of old Korean scholars, Albert emphasizes the ideas over personal recognition, allowing the work to speak for itself. His book has received a Gold Nonfiction Book Award and honors from The BookFest Awards.

Publisher: Good Governance Research

