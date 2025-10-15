Eurozone Industrial Production Slumps In August Despite Previous Optimism
Oof. Despite a boost in industry optimism about production in August, according to the PMI, the reality turned out to be much less positive. A big decline in capital and durable consumer goods production caused overall production to tick down to the lowest level since January.
And this was despite a surge in production in Ireland – which is notoriously volatile – of 9.8% month-on-month. Without Ireland, the reading would have been much weaker as Germany, Italy and Greece all posted sizeable declines of more than 2%, while France and Spain posted smaller declines of under 1%. Dutch production was a bright spot among the larger industrial countries, with a 2.3% increase.
Despite optimism among manufacturers returning, the hard data is telling a different story at the moment. After a peak in production related to the US frontloading of European goods, the past few months have shown a declining trend again. Production is still elevated compared to late-2024 levels, but is quickly moving back in that direction.
Sizeable eurozone investment plans will take time to materialise, which means that while optimism about the medium-term outlook for the eurozone industry has become brighter, there is no immediate reason for short-term optimism as trade with the US settles into a new regime. For the third quarter, this means that manufacturing is unlikely to have contributed positively to GDP growth, keeping expectations for growth very muted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment