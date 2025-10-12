403
Ethiopia Accuses Eritrea of War Preparations
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has leveled serious accusations against Eritrea, claiming it is preparing for armed conflict and collaborating with insurgent factions.
This allegation was revealed in a letter referenced by news outlets on Wednesday.
The letter, dated October 2 and addressed to the United Nations secretary-general, was authored by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos.
In it, he stated that “collusion” between the Eritrean government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “has become more evident over the past few months,” further asserting that this partnership is “actively preparing to wage war against Ethiopia.”
Timothewos also accused Eritrea and the TPLF of “financing, mobilizing, and directing armed groups” that are operating within Ethiopia’s Amhara region, intensifying the gravity of the situation.
In response, Eritrea rejected Ethiopia’s claims on Thursday, labeling them as “provocative sabre-rattling,” according to a news outlet. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Ghebremeskel dismissed the letter sent to the UN as a “deceitful charade,” condemning its contents.
The TPLF also refuted the allegations, stating that “the federal government appears to be building a case for yet another war in the region based on unfounded allegations,” highlighting the ongoing tension and mistrust.
These accusations arise amid rising hostilities between Ethiopia and Eritrea, particularly as Ethiopia strives to regain strategic access to the Red Sea—a move that has further strained relations with its northern neighbor.
Eritrea declared its independence from Ethiopia in 1993, but the two nations were embroiled in a border conflict from 1998 to 2000 that resulted in tens of thousands of casualties.
Relations saw improvement in 2018 following the ascent of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with Eritrean forces even supporting Ethiopia’s federal troops during the Tigray War between 2020 and 2022.
