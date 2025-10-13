Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Photos : Gulmarg Hosts First-Ever International Downhill Biking Event

2025-10-13 01:08:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In a thrilling milestone for adventure sports in Kashmir, Gulmarg hosted its first-ever International Downhill Biking Event under the Zabarvan Legends Series.

Top riders from across India and abroad showcased their skills on the challenging mountain trails, with two Kashmiri bikers proudly representing the valley.

The event marks a new chapter in promoting extreme sports and adventure tourism in the region.

