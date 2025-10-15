Delhi Govt To Offer Collateral-Free Loans Up To Rs 10 Cr To Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - KNN India)Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced a new initiative to extend collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to entrepreneurs, with a special focus on empowering women in business.

Speaking at the launch of the report titled 'Enhancing Female Entrepreneurs in the MSME Sector in India', released by the Pahle India Foundation at the Ambedkar International Centre, Gupta said that expanding women's participation in the workforce is vital for India's sustained economic growth, according to Business Standard.

“With this scheme, our entrepreneurs can achieve their goals through their ideas and hard work, with government support,” she said.

The initiative, she added, aligns with the Delhi government's broader goal of enabling women to fulfil their professional aspirations and contribute to inclusive economic development.

To enhance women's access to finance, the central government has launched several targeted credit initiatives.

The Annapurna Scheme supports women involved in food and catering businesses, allowing them to borrow up to Rs 50,000.

The Mudra Yojana offers loans of up to Rs 10 lakh without requiring collateral or security.

Meanwhile, the Udyogini Scheme provides loans of up to Rs 1 lakh to women entrepreneurs with an annual income below Rs 40,000.

According to the Delhi government, these programmes, together with the newly launched collateral-free credit facility, are designed to bridge the financing gap and enhance the participation of women in India's MSME sector.

(KNN Bureau)