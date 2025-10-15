Indian Railways Launches Sonik Logistics Hub & Door-To-Door Freight & Parcel Services

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated the Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub and launched two new Door-to-Door Freight and Parcel Services by Indian Railways.

Addressing the event, Vaishnaw emphasised that door-to-door logistics will enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and bridge the gap between factories and rail loading/unloading points.

He highlighted that under this model, industries can ship specific container volumes without needing to fill entire rakes, while goods sheds and logistics terminals will now support container stuffing and de-stuffing for seamless operations.

The Sonik Hub, part of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals initiative, is the first integrated logistics facility offering end-to-end services in the Lucknow-Kanpur region.

Operated by CONCOR (Container Corporation of India Ltd.), the hub provides first and last-mile connectivity, distribution hubs, inventory management, and handles diverse commodities including fertilizers, food grains, cement, and tractors.

Two new services have been launched to enhance rail-based logistics.

The Assured Transit Container Train (Delhi–Kolkata) operates bi-weekly, ensuring 120-hour transit times along the Delhi–Agra–Kanpur–Kolkata route, with flexible booking options including Door-to-Door, Door-to-Terminal, Terminal-to-Door, and Terminal-to-Terminal.

First- and last-mile services are seamlessly integrated through the CONCOR e-Logistics Mobile App.

The Door-to-Door Parcel Service (Mumbai–Kolkata) uses rail parcel vans to provide first-mile pickup, core transport via Parcel Train (48–60 hours), and last-mile delivery.

Current clients such as Castrol India, VIP Industries, Godrej & Boyce, and Nestle benefit across FMCG, consumer durables, and industrial goods.

This service reduces logistics costs by 7.5 percent and cuts transit time by nearly 30 percent compared to road transport.

Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, described the initiative as a paradigm shift, transforming Indian Railways from a traditional transporter to a comprehensive logistics service provider.

He highlighted that Indian Railways is the world's second-largest freight carrier, transporting 1.6 billion tonnes annually, and that these services will expand connectivity across major corridors.

(KNN Bureau)