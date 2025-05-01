QMMF Hosts Tribute Honouring Rally Legend Nasser Al Kuwari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) hosted a special tribute night at the iconic Lusail International Circuit (LIC) yesterday to celebrate the remarkable 25-year career of Qatari rally champion Nasser Al Kuwari. The evening brought together over 135 distinguished guests including motorsport officials, fellow drivers, and family members to honour Al Kuwari's extraordinary contributions to rallying.

The tribute event featured a heartfelt address from QMMF and LIC President, Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai, who highlighted Al Kuwari's exceptional achievements throughout his career, including seven Middle East Rally Championships, ten Qatar National Championships, and six Kuwait National Championships.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem delivered a message through a video presented during the ceremony, in which he expressed his strong support and deep appreciation for Nasser Al Kuwari's career, praising his achievements and dedication to the sport of rallying, and affirming his full support for Al Kuwari's decision to retire after a distinguished career.

Al Kuwari himself addressed the gathering, reflecting on his journey through the sport.

In recognition of his outstanding career, a display of Nasser's personal memorabilia including his rally suit, his rally car and his championship trophies and medals.

The ceremony celebrated not only his competitive achievements but also his role in elevating Qatar's presence in international motorsport.

Al Kuwari's final competitive season demonstrated his enduring skill, with a fourth-place finish in the Challenger category at the extremely competitive Dakar Rally earlier this year.

The special tribute night at LIC stands as a testament to Al Kuwari's significant impact on motorsport in Qatar and the region, furthering QMMF's commitment to recognizing the achievements of Qatar's motorsport heroes.