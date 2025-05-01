AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES LOAN EXTENSION

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G; OTCQB: AUGG ; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has extended the maturity date of its loan (the " Loan ") with Augusta Investments Inc. (the " Lender ") to November 30, 2025 (the " Extension ") and borrowed an additional US$500,000 from the Lender under the terms of the Loan.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED