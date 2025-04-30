Senate President, Moroccan Officials Talk Ties

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez discussed with Moroccan officials on Wednesday bilateral ties and prospects of forging closer cooperation between the two countries in various fields, build investment partnerships, and exchange expertise.

Fayez met separately with Moroccan Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Ahmed Bouadi, Transport Minister Abdessamad Qaiouh, and Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour, on the sidelines of the Third Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez stressed the“deep” Jordanian-Moroccan relations and the“keen” interest of the two countries' leaderships to further enhance them in various fields.

He also reviewed the current circumstances and economic challenges facing the Arab world, and the need for the two kingdoms to enhance cooperation and exchange technical and technological expertise to help address these challenges in a collective manner.

Fayez outlined a number of vital sectors for cooperation, such as benefiting from Morocco's expertise in agricultural technology, desalination of wastewater for agricultural purposes, and launching food industry projects, as well as exports to European markets via the Port of Tangier.

He also referred to cooperation in mining, activating a signed protocol in geology and renewable energy, ammonia production projects and exchange expertise in the field of green hydrogen.

The ministers lauded the“high level” of Moroccan-Jordanian relations in various fields, and said that Morocco is open for the exchange of expertise in mining, agricultural technology, the automotive industry, water desalination and agricultural technology.

They expressed“willingness” to increase joint investments and promote the Moroccan private sector to seize advantages Jordan offers in the sectors of agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and water.