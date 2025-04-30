Media City Qatar Wins 2025 Qatar CSR Award For 'Ready, Set, Next' National Sport Day Activation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The award recognises Media City Qatar's activation as 'Best CSR Initiative in the Sports Sector' for engaging over 3,000 participants and advancing community health through its technology-driven initiative

Doha: Media City Qatar's dynamic 2025 Qatar National Sport Day activation, 'Ready, Set, Next', was named 'Best CSR Initiative in the Sports Sector' at the 2025 Qatar CSR Awards. Held in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the experience reimagined community fitness through immersive technology and powerful digital engagement.

The Qatar CSR Summit, held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and hosted by Qatar University, is an initiative by Mubadara for Social Impact.

This year, the summit centered on the theme 'Sustainability in the Digital Age,' highlighting how organisations are leveraging technology to drive greater social, environmental, and economic impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, said: "At Media City Qatar, we are committed to using technology not just to advance media and innovation, but to drive real social impact. 'Ready, Set, Next' reflected our vision of building stronger, more connected communities through creative digital experiences. We are proud to be recognised at the Qatar CSR Summit 2025 and to contribute to Qatar's national priorities in health, innovation, and community engagement."

Media City Qatar's winning campaign transformed National Sport Day 2025 into an interactive experience at Msheireb Downtown Doha, drawing more than 3,000 participants. Guided workouts were accessed via strategically placed QR codes, enabling attendees to take part in digital fitness challenges designed to integrate exercise seamlessly into everyday urban life.

The activation included the support of popular influencers such as Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari, Lulwa Al Marri, and Ahmed Pato, who helped inspire and engage the community. A raffle held during the activation awarded one lucky winner two VIP tickets to the ONE 171 Championship, further enhancing the public experience.

The initiative generated more than 3.93 million in media reach, 35,000 social media impressions, and strengthened Media City Qatar's growing digital footprint. It also spotlighted Msheireb Downtown Doha, the future home of Media City Qatar, as a vibrant center for community and innovation.

The award reflects Media City Qatar's continued leadership in connecting technology, creativity, and community to support a more resilient and sustainable future.