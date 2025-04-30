Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Denounces Hampering Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians


2025-04-30 07:05:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's denounced, before the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), the "dangerous" and "loud" Israeli violations committed against the Palestinian people, especially in terms of delivering humanitarian aid.
This came in a statement by Ambassador to France Abdullah Al-Shaheen, who said "the continuation of such practices, including deliberate siege, starvation and targeting aid teams represent heinous crimes against humanity."
On February 28, Kuwait sought after an advisory opinion on Israeli occupation commitments towards presence and activities of the UN, international organizations and third countries in Palestine, mainly for providing main services, and development and humanitarian aid to Palestinians and their self-determination right.
The move taken is compatible with the UN General Assembly resolution No. 232/29 adopted in New York on December 19, 2024. (end)
