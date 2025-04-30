Root Out Terror Infrastructure Across J&K: LG

“It is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfill this mission,” the LG said.

He directed the officials to take strong action against OGWs who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them and helping them to escape.

“Infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently. It should be our priority to ensure a sense of security to the common man.”

The Lieutenant Governor also directed to further strengthen the security grid and stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the security agencies.

The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

Pertinently, today's meeting was the 3rd security review chaired by LG Sinha since April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

Soon after the attack LG Sinha on April 23 held a security review meeting to ensure that the directions passed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah were swiftly followed to bring those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

During the meeting, Sinha informed the Home Minister that all possible force must be used to take the strongest possible action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, and that the entire ecosystem of terrorism must be dismantled.

Sinha said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to avenging the killing of innocent citizens and ensuring that such dastardly acts of terrorism do not recur.

Nothing can compensate for the innocent lives lost in the heinous terror attack, he added.

“But it is important to ensure that we avenge the killing of our citizens and completely destroy terror outfits and those aiding and abetting terrorists wherever they are,” the LG said.

“DCs and SSPs must take steps on the ground to restore a sense of security among the people and address their needs. I want to assure the nation that the scourge of terrorism will be fought with full determination. All means and measures must be taken to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

