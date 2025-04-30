Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial And Operating Results For 2024
|FY 2024
|Operating costs (US$)
|11,950,037
|Adjust for:
|Depreciation and depletion
|(1,110,559)
|Inventory movement
|(47,841)
|Total operating cash cost
|10,791,637
|Royalties
|(285,382)
|Total operating cash cost excluding royalties
|10,506,255
|Gold production (contained ozs)
|7,712
|Gold production (payable ozs)
|6,103
|Total operating cash cost excluding royalties per payable oz
|1,721
(2) This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See“Cautionary Notes”.
Cautionary Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those statements regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on production growth in 2025 and beyond, and the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words“believe”,“expect”,“aim”,“intend”,“plan”,“continue”,“will”,“may”,“would”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“predict”,“project”,“seek”,“should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the MD&A. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis of the disclosure in the press release has been approved by Kevin Crossling Pr. Sci. Nat., MAusIMM. Geological Consultant for Golconda Gold, and a“qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Crossling has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
Ravi Sood
CEO, Golconda Gold Ltd.
+1 (647) 987-7663
