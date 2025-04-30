A Night Of Legends: Nine Local Musicians Honored At The 2025 Fessy Awards

James Andrews accepts his Fessy Award from his brother Trombone Shorty while Brian“Chunky B.” O'Rourke and Cyril Neville applaud. Photo by Jason North

Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr and June Yamagishi Photo by Jason North

2025 Fessy Awards at JAMNOLA Photo by Jason North

Nine music legends were celebrated at JAMNOLA during the 2025 Fessy Awards, honoring their lasting impact on New Orleans' rich cultural and musical legacy.

- spokesperson for the Krewe of FessHeadNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant spirit of New Orleans music took center stage last night as the 7th Annual Fessy Awards honored nine legendary artists at JAMNOLA, the city's 10,000-square-foot cultural funhouse located at 940 Frenchmen Street.Presented by the Krewe of FessHead, the Fessy Awards celebrate musicians and cultural stewards whose lifelong contributions have helped preserve and propel New Orleans' iconic sound. Named in honor of piano great Professor Longhair ("Fess"), the awards have become a cornerstone tribute to the enduring legacy of the city's music scene.Nine recipients were recognized for their outstanding contributions to New Orleans' music culture-through performance, preservation, education, or innovation.Past honorees have included some of the city's most influential names, including Trombone Shorty, Quint Davis, Big Chief Monk, George Porter Jr., John Papa Gros and more. More than a celebration, the Fessy Awards serve as a cultural call to action-highlighting the importance of honoring tradition while continuing to nurture the next generation of musicians across genres, from jazz and blues to funk, soul, and beyond.This year's ceremony was MC'd by New Orleans music royalty, Cyril Neville of the legendary Neville Brothers, who brought his trademark passion, presence, and deep-rooted love for the city's culture back to the stage.The evening opened with a performance by pianist River Ekert and unfolded into a powerful celebration of sound, soul, and storytelling.“This isn't just an awards show-it's a love letter to the people who keep the heartbeat of New Orleans music alive,” said a spokesperson for the Krewe of FessHead.“These artists are the living links between the city's storied past and its vibrant future.”2025 Fessy Award honorees included:Eddie ChristmasJames AndrewsCamile BaudoinMarcia BallBo Dollis Jr.Johnny VidacovichCharmaine NevilleJake EkertJune YamagishiAbout Krewe of FessHeadKrewe of FessHead is a dedicated organization committed to celebrating and preserving the rich musical heritage of New Orleans. With a mission to uplift the city's vibrant music culture, the Krewe of FessHead proudly presents the annual Fessy Awards. These prestigious honors recognize not only the talented musicians who bring the sound of New Orleans to life but also the cultural ambassadors, educators, and innovators who work tirelessly to sustain the heartbeat of the city's musical legacy. Through the Fessy Awards and its broader efforts, Krewe of FessHead strives to honor the past, celebrate the present, and ensure the future of New Orleans' iconic musical traditions. Learn more at TheFessyAwards.About JAMNOLAJAMNOLA, located at 940 Frenchmen Street, is New Orleans' Cultural Funhouse, inviting visitors of all ages to explore the city's vibrant spirit in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience . Spanning 10,000 square feet, the space features 29 captivating exhibits that celebrate the iconic art, music, food, and theatrical magic of New Orleans, brought to life by over 100 talented local artists and collaborators. Co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith in collaboration with creative partners Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson of Where Y'Art Works, JAMNOLA is a heartfelt tribute to the beauty, creativity, and culture that define New Orleans. For tickets and additional information, visit Jamnola.

