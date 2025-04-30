US Releases Columbia University Student Mohsen Mahdawi Activist Declares 'To My People In Palestine...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States has released Columbia University student and Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi on Wednesday. Mohsen Mahdawi, who has permanent US residency or "green card" status, was arrested by US immigration authorities

Mohsen Mahdawi was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when he turned up at an American citizenship interview in Vermont in mid-April.

Mohsen Mahdawi's legal team petitioned for his release alleging unlawful incarceration. Luna Droubi, one of his lawyers, argued that the arrest was“in direct retaliation for his advocacy on behalf of Palestinians and because of his identity as a Palestinian”, according to BBC report.

The US government says he was undermining US foreign policy.

After two weeks in detention, Mahdawi walked out of the federal courthouse in Burlington, Vermont, after US District Judge Geoffrey Crawford ordered his release at a court hearing on Wednesday, according to his lawyers, reported Reuters.

Mohsen Mahdawi thanked supporters outside the courtroom in his first statement after being released. The Palestinians activist said, "We are pro-peace and anti-war".

“To my people in Palestine: I feel your pain, I see your suffering; and I see freedom and it is very very soon.”

Notably, Mahdawi had told CBS, a day before his arrest, that he had his apprehensions of the citizenship interview being a 'setup'.

"It's the first feeling of like, I've been waiting for this for more than a year," Mahdawi told CBS. "And the other feeling is like, wait a minute. Is this a honey trap?"

Who is Mohsen Mahdawi?

Mohsen Mahdawi is a Palestinian student and activist who was born and raised in a refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He moved to the United States in 2014 and was granted permanent residency in 2015.

Mahdawi pursued his studies at Columbia University , where he became a prominent figure in pro-Palestinian activism on campus, co-founding the Palestinian Student Union and leading protests against Israeli military actions.

He was also involved in efforts to promote Palestinian culture and identity and was scheduled to graduate in 2025 before beginning a master's degree programme.

Mahdawi's activism has been highly controversial. He has been vocal in his opposition to Israel's policies and has called for the destruction of Israel, which has drawn accusations of antisemitism and support for Hamas terrorism from critics.

Mahdawi's arrest by US immigration authorities during a citizenship interview in April 2025 sparked widespread debate, with supporters, including Bernie Sanders, condemning the detention as politically motivated retaliation for his activism, while opponents cited his statements and protests as justification.